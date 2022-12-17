https://sputniknews.com/20221217/four-escaped-chimpanzees-in-sweden-shot-dead-by-zoo-staff-over-threat-to-people---director-1105547885.html

Four Escaped Chimpanzees in Sweden Shot Dead by Zoo Staff Over 'Danger' to People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosures in the Furuvik zoo in eastern Sweden, were shot dead on Saturday by the park's staff... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Swedish TV reported that several chimpanzees managed to leave their enclosures in the zoo, and staff shot dead three escaped monkeys. According to press, a total of four chimpanzees died in the incident. The zoo expressed deep regret regarding the situation. According to Swedish media, the surviving chimpanzees managed to return back to the park and are not in danger. At the moment, three chimpanzees remain in the zoo.

