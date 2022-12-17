https://sputniknews.com/20221217/disgruntled-students-in-us-occupy-university-building-demand-top-grades-1105552529.html

Disgruntled Students in US Occupy University Building, Demand Top Grades

Demands made by students include "a final course grade of A," the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time...

Students at a private university in New York City called The New School have occupied a building on campus demanding better grades for themselves.According to local media reports, the occupation originally started in support of a strike by faculty who wanted better pay and healthcare – a strike that has since been resolved.The demands made by the students also include a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time due to the strike", with the said refund being expected to be “proportional to the duration of the semester during which the strike is in effect."The students also seek the resignation of the university’s president, provost and vice president, as well as the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition freeze from the next year until 2028.

