https://sputniknews.com/20221217/disgruntled-students-in-us-occupy-university-building-demand-top-grades-1105552529.html
Disgruntled Students in US Occupy University Building, Demand Top Grades
Disgruntled Students in US Occupy University Building, Demand Top Grades
Demands made by students include "a final course grade of A," the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T16:24+0000
2022-12-17T16:24+0000
2022-12-17T16:24+0000
americas
us
new york city
university
protest
students
grades
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083035077_0:21:1920:1101_1920x0_80_0_0_b5596c343f5102d6c7e7d5e85ce333fd.jpg
Students at a private university in New York City called The New School have occupied a building on campus demanding better grades for themselves.According to local media reports, the occupation originally started in support of a strike by faculty who wanted better pay and healthcare – a strike that has since been resolved.The demands made by the students also include a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time due to the strike", with the said refund being expected to be “proportional to the duration of the semester during which the strike is in effect."The students also seek the resignation of the university’s president, provost and vice president, as well as the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition freeze from the next year until 2028.
americas
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083035077_212:0:1708:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_bc180b3d0df70d8af35e18db97743183.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, new york city, university, protest, students, grades
us, new york city, university, protest, students, grades
Disgruntled Students in US Occupy University Building, Demand Top Grades
Demands made by students include "a final course grade of A," the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time due to the strike."
Students at a private university in New York City called The New School have occupied a building on campus demanding better grades for themselves.
According to local media reports, the occupation originally started in support of a strike by faculty who wanted better pay and healthcare – a strike that has since been resolved.
The participants of the aforementioned occupation now demand that “every student receives a final course grade of A as well as the removal of I/Z grades for the Fall 2022 semester," with “I” grade reportedly being “temporary incomplete” and “Z” being “unofficial withdrawal.”
The demands made by the students also include a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time due to the strike", with the said refund being expected to be “proportional to the duration of the semester during which the strike is in effect."
The students also seek the resignation of the university’s president, provost and vice president, as well as the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition freeze from the next year until 2028.