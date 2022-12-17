International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221217/disgruntled-students-in-us-occupy-university-building-demand-top-grades-1105552529.html
Disgruntled Students in US Occupy University Building, Demand Top Grades
Disgruntled Students in US Occupy University Building, Demand Top Grades
Demands made by students include "a final course grade of A," the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T16:24+0000
2022-12-17T16:24+0000
americas
us
new york city
university
protest
students
grades
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083035077_0:21:1920:1101_1920x0_80_0_0_b5596c343f5102d6c7e7d5e85ce333fd.jpg
Students at a private university in New York City called The New School have occupied a building on campus demanding better grades for themselves.According to local media reports, the occupation originally started in support of a strike by faculty who wanted better pay and healthcare – a strike that has since been resolved.The demands made by the students also include a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time due to the strike", with the said refund being expected to be “proportional to the duration of the semester during which the strike is in effect."The students also seek the resignation of the university’s president, provost and vice president, as well as the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition freeze from the next year until 2028.
americas
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083035077_212:0:1708:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_bc180b3d0df70d8af35e18db97743183.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, new york city, university, protest, students, grades
us, new york city, university, protest, students, grades

Disgruntled Students in US Occupy University Building, Demand Top Grades

16:24 GMT 17.12.2022
CC0 / LNLNLN / New York City
New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
CC0 / LNLNLN /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Demands made by students include "a final course grade of A," the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time due to the strike."
Students at a private university in New York City called The New School have occupied a building on campus demanding better grades for themselves.
According to local media reports, the occupation originally started in support of a strike by faculty who wanted better pay and healthcare – a strike that has since been resolved.
The participants of the aforementioned occupation now demand that “every student receives a final course grade of A as well as the removal of I/Z grades for the Fall 2022 semester," with “I” grade reportedly being “temporary incomplete” and “Z” being “unofficial withdrawal.”
The demands made by the students also include a tuition refund "for the loss of instructional time due to the strike", with the said refund being expected to be “proportional to the duration of the semester during which the strike is in effect."
The students also seek the resignation of the university’s president, provost and vice president, as well as the disbandment of the board of trustees and a tuition freeze from the next year until 2028.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала