Brit Who Left Family for Ukrainian GF Reunites With Her After Trip to Lvov

Since May, British media have been covering a tangled love drama between a Ukrainian refugee girl and an English guy who hosted her - in all senses. 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

The host - 30-year-old security guard Tony Garnett - left his wife and children for 22-year old Sofia Karkadym after knowing her a mere 10 days. Their summer of love, however, ended abruptly, as Tony dumped her by September, saying the young woman was mentally unstable and prone to drunken fits, starting fights and showing extreme jealousy towards his daughters.And yet, it seems that the love story is far from over.According to tabloids, Garnett revived his relationship with Ukrainian refugee Karkadym after dumping her in September. In fact, he traveled to Ukraine (since Karkadym returned to the country after her visa expired) to meet his ex and bring her back to the UK.The Briton visited her Sofia's home village near Lvov, and took her back, with the couple deciding to move to Yorkshire, England.In the meantime, Garnett's former partner and mother of his two children Lorna told the press she is “not a big fan” of her ex.

