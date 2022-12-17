https://sputniknews.com/20221217/australian-supermarkets-recall-hallucinogenic-spinach-products-1105540760.html

Australian retail chain Coles joins the spinach recall, aiming to prevent sickness among the customers. Previously spinach products were recalled by Woolworths and Costco, both supermarket giants, over allegations that spinach was contaminated by unsafe plant material.Food Standards Australia and New Zealand is monitoring the situation and closely working with business to coordinate the recall.Coles has recalled 11 spinach-containing products that were sold in New South Wales, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Northern Territory and South Australia. The affected products had been sold since December 8, according to the retail chain's statement.Supermarket giant Costco made an announcement earlier this week when dozens of people fell ill, some of them reporting hallucinations. On the same day, Woolworths recalled its Chicken Cobb Salad and Chickpea Falafel Salad.In Victoria, eight people reported symptoms after eating spinach. In New South Wales, 47 citizens reported symptoms such as serious hallucinations, delirium, blurred vision, dilated pupils and fever and 17 needed medical help. Meanwhile, the authorities launched an investigation. The main version is that spinach was contaminated with "a weed which can have health consequences if consumed", as put by Riviera Farms, one of the companies which products were recalled by the supermarket chains.

