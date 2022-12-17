International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221217/australian-supermarkets-recall-hallucinogenic-spinach-products-1105540760.html
Australian Supermarkets Recall 'Hallucinogenic' Spinach Products
Australian Supermarkets Recall 'Hallucinogenic' Spinach Products
Apart from hallucinations people who consumed spinach experience other severe symptoms like fever and blurred vision. The symptoms were said to persist for... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T08:13+0000
2022-12-17T08:13+0000
world
spinach
poisoning
hallucinations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104695/63/1046956339_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a2b8b8877cbf17cc03cad17c10c5da04.jpg
Australian retail chain Coles joins the spinach recall, aiming to prevent sickness among the customers. Previously spinach products were recalled by Woolworths and Costco, both supermarket giants, over allegations that spinach was contaminated by unsafe plant material.Food Standards Australia and New Zealand is monitoring the situation and closely working with business to coordinate the recall.Coles has recalled 11 spinach-containing products that were sold in New South Wales, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Northern Territory and South Australia. The affected products had been sold since December 8, according to the retail chain's statement.Supermarket giant Costco made an announcement earlier this week when dozens of people fell ill, some of them reporting hallucinations. On the same day, Woolworths recalled its Chicken Cobb Salad and Chickpea Falafel Salad.In Victoria, eight people reported symptoms after eating spinach. In New South Wales, 47 citizens reported symptoms such as serious hallucinations, delirium, blurred vision, dilated pupils and fever and 17 needed medical help. Meanwhile, the authorities launched an investigation. The main version is that spinach was contaminated with "a weed which can have health consequences if consumed", as put by Riviera Farms, one of the companies which products were recalled by the supermarket chains.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104695/63/1046956339_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_96a49293d2379d1cc244de8940cc850d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
why spinach is poisonous, why spinach causes hallucinations, australia, retail chain, supermarkets
why spinach is poisonous, why spinach causes hallucinations, australia, retail chain, supermarkets

Australian Supermarkets Recall 'Hallucinogenic' Spinach Products

08:13 GMT 17.12.2022
© Photo : Pixabay"Plants are very environmentally responsive. They know that there is going to be a drought long before we do. They can detect small changes in the properties of soil and water potential. If we tap into those chemical signaling pathways, there is a wealth of information to access," said Professor Strano.
Plants are very environmentally responsive. They know that there is going to be a drought long before we do. They can detect small changes in the properties of soil and water potential. If we tap into those chemical signaling pathways, there is a wealth of information to access, said Professor Strano. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Apart from hallucinations people who consumed spinach experience other severe symptoms like fever and blurred vision. The symptoms were said to persist for more than 24 hours.
Australian retail chain Coles joins the spinach recall, aiming to prevent sickness among the customers. Previously spinach products were recalled by Woolworths and Costco, both supermarket giants, over allegations that spinach was contaminated by unsafe plant material.
Food Standards Australia and New Zealand is monitoring the situation and closely working with business to coordinate the recall.
Coles has recalled 11 spinach-containing products that were sold in New South Wales, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Northern Territory and South Australia. The affected products had been sold since December 8, according to the retail chain's statement.
Supermarket giant Costco made an announcement earlier this week when dozens of people fell ill, some of them reporting hallucinations. On the same day, Woolworths recalled its Chicken Cobb Salad and Chickpea Falafel Salad.
In Victoria, eight people reported symptoms after eating spinach. In New South Wales, 47 citizens reported symptoms such as serious hallucinations, delirium, blurred vision, dilated pupils and fever and 17 needed medical help.
Meanwhile, the authorities launched an investigation. The main version is that spinach was contaminated with "a weed which can have health consequences if consumed", as put by Riviera Farms, one of the companies which products were recalled by the supermarket chains.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала