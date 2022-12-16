https://sputniknews.com/20221216/video-of-russian-icbm-being-loaded-into-silo-makes-splash-among-brits-1105509285.html

Video of Russian ICBM Being Loaded Into Silo Makes Splash Among Brits

The Yars missile, which began to be introduced into Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces in the early 2010s, is meant to serve as the backbone of the ground-based... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

Readers of a UK media outlet have reacted to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) releasing a video of the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) being loaded into an underground silo at a base outside Moscow.Some started to speculate about repercussions from an alleged scenario of Russia launching a Yars ICBM strike at London.According to another user, “if there is a strike on London, then at least the migration crisis will be tackled.”Another netizen argued that “London is toxic, and [former UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson is stirring it up,” adding, “I believe London will be targeted, and the sheep of this country will pay […].”The Russian MoD’s two-minute video released on Thursday showed the RS-24 being delivered to the silo and then loaded into it with the help of a special transport-loading unit.The Yars ICBM, which has a range of about 12,000 km (approximately 7,400 miles), is capable of carrying up to six independently targetable warheads with a payload of between 150 and 500 kilotons apiece.In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, while also stressing that Moscow consistently followed the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).“Our obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons have also been fully fulfilled,” he said, adding that Russia stands for “equal and indivisible security for all members of the global community.”

