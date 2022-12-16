https://sputniknews.com/20221216/uk-govt-contracts-157mln-worth-of-mini-drones-for-army-from-us-lockheed-martin-1105513525.html

UK Gov't Contracts $157Mln Worth of 'Mini Drones' for Army From US' Lockheed Martin

UK Gov't Contracts $157Mln Worth of 'Mini Drones' for Army From US' Lockheed Martin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK-based arm of US aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin has received a 10-year state contract to deliver over 250 mini drones... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T09:06+0000

2022-12-16T09:06+0000

2022-12-16T09:06+0000

military

uk

drones

lockheed martin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105485/10/1054851094_18:0:1616:899_1920x0_80_0_0_a8a46a654bbd1ae49597b289c4307299.jpg

Drones manufactured by Lockheed Martin will replace the UK army's existing Mini Uncrewed Aerial Systems, such as Desert Hawk 3, the government said. The new drones are designed to provide small military units with immediate intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance capability, according to the statement. Minister for Defense Procurement Alex Chalk lauded the contract as "another fantastic example of British industry supporting UK defence technology."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk buys american mini-drones, lockheed martin drones for britain, uk strikes contract with lockheed martin