https://sputniknews.com/20221216/uk-govt-contracts-157mln-worth-of-mini-drones-for-army-from-us-lockheed-martin-1105513525.html
UK Gov't Contracts $157Mln Worth of 'Mini Drones' for Army From US' Lockheed Martin
UK Gov't Contracts $157Mln Worth of 'Mini Drones' for Army From US' Lockheed Martin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK-based arm of US aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin has received a 10-year state contract to deliver over 250 mini drones... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T09:06+0000
2022-12-16T09:06+0000
2022-12-16T09:06+0000
military
uk
drones
lockheed martin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105485/10/1054851094_18:0:1616:899_1920x0_80_0_0_a8a46a654bbd1ae49597b289c4307299.jpg
Drones manufactured by Lockheed Martin will replace the UK army's existing Mini Uncrewed Aerial Systems, such as Desert Hawk 3, the government said. The new drones are designed to provide small military units with immediate intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance capability, according to the statement. Minister for Defense Procurement Alex Chalk lauded the contract as "another fantastic example of British industry supporting UK defence technology."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105485/10/1054851094_271:0:1470:899_1920x0_80_0_0_4ae6c9f95733ae7efb2efbe879d1929c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk buys american mini-drones, lockheed martin drones for britain, uk strikes contract with lockheed martin
uk buys american mini-drones, lockheed martin drones for britain, uk strikes contract with lockheed martin
UK Gov't Contracts $157Mln Worth of 'Mini Drones' for Army From US' Lockheed Martin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK-based arm of US aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin has received a 10-year state contract to deliver over 250 mini drones worth 129 million pounds ($157 million) to the British armed forces, the UK government said on Friday.
Drones manufactured by Lockheed Martin will replace the UK army's existing Mini Uncrewed Aerial Systems, such as Desert Hawk 3, the government said.
"The 159 rotary-wing Indago 4 devices and 105 fixed-wing Stalker VXE30 drones, which are both capable of locating and identifying targets far from the operator, are due to be operational by the end of 2024," the statement read.
The new drones are designed to provide small military units with immediate intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance capability, according to the statement.
Minister for Defense Procurement Alex Chalk lauded the contract as "another fantastic example of British industry supporting UK defence technology."