Two Peruvian Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests Raging Across Nation

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Two ministers from Peru's new government have resigned amid protests that have resulted in civilian deaths. 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

"This morning I presented my letter of resignation from the post of Minister of State in the education portfolio," Peru’s Minister of Education Patricia Correa said on Twitter on Friday, posting her letter of resignation. Culture Minister Jair Perez Branez also submitted his letter of resignation on Friday. "Today I have submitted my irrevocable resignation. Peru needs peace and effective dialogue, no more violence, wherever it comes from. I call on the highest level and all powers to reflect and take action to bring peace to the Peruvian people. Not one more death," Branez said on Twitter. Earlier on Friday, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reported that the death toll from ongoing nationwide protests in Peru had risen to 20. Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of Pedro Castillo from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. The ousted president has since been accused of rebellion and conspiracy and several corruption cases have been opened against the former leader, who maintains that all accusations against him are political persecution by the opposition. Demonstrators in Peru are calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests.Peruvian Congress Rejects Rescheduling Presidential Election to 2023Earlier Friday, the Peruvian Congress failed to approve the postponement of the presidential elections to 2023, despite protests that have raged in the country for nearly 10 days.Boluarte has proposed holding early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.Authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and have allowed the army to participate in restoring public order.

