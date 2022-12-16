International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Belgrade Amid Conflict Between Kosovo Serbs and Pristina
Protesters Demonstrate in Belgrade Amid Conflict Between Kosovo Serbs and Pristina
Protesters Demonstrate in Belgrade Amid Conflict Between Kosovo Serbs and Pristina
The situation remains tense in the region of Kosovo, where local Serbs erected barricades amid stand off with self-proclaimed Kosovar authorities. 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Belgrade, where locals have gathered for a rally amid escalating tensions between Pristina authorities and Kosovo Serbs.The crisis in the region deepened following the arrest of a former police officer by Pristina. At the same time, Kosovar authorities applied to join the European Union, while Serbia urged the bloc not to allow the process. Belgrade also submitted a request to the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission for the return of 100-1,000 Serbian security troops to Kosovo and Metohija under UN Security Council resolution 1244.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
belgrade, kosovo, serbia, protests, kosovar authorities, kosovo serbs barricades
belgrade, kosovo, serbia, protests, kosovar authorities, kosovo serbs barricades

Protesters Demonstrate in Belgrade Amid Conflict Between Kosovo Serbs and Pristina

16:59 GMT 16.12.2022
© Ruptly
