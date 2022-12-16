https://sputniknews.com/20221216/perus-ex-leader-castillo-to-remain-in-detention-for-18-months-supreme-court-1105505295.html
Peru's Pedro Castillo to Remain in Pre-Trial Detention for 18 Months, Court Rules
On Thursday a judicial panel within Peru's Supreme Court ruled to extend their pre-trial detention for former President Pedro Castillo, 53, who will now remain behind bars for 18 months. The former president was impeached last month and arrested on rebellion charges for what both his opponents and allies view as a coup attempt. Congress' decision to detain Castillo for 18 months was influenced by whether or not he can be held in jail while prosecutors investigate his alleged crimes, rather than the accusations against him. Their reasoning for the former president's detention is out of fear that he will attempt to flee the country, with the court claiming that Castillo has been discussing political asylum with Mexico. The decision to detain Castillo comes a day after Peruvian Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran requested 18 months of preventive detention for Castillo and former Prime Minister Anibal Torres who have been accused of mutiny and abuse of authority.
01:08 GMT 16.12.2022 (Updated: 01:50 GMT 16.12.2022)
On Wednesday Peru announced a nationwide state of emergency granting their police special powers to control protests which have left at least eight people dead. The protests began after leftist president Pedro Castillo, who took office last year, was impeached and arrested by Congress after trying to dissolve and replace it.
On Thursday a judicial panel within Peru's Supreme Court ruled to extend their pre-trial detention for former President Pedro Castillo, 53, who will now remain behind bars for 18 months. The former president was impeached last month and arrested on rebellion charges for what both his opponents and allies view as a coup attempt.
Congress' decision to detain Castillo for 18 months was influenced by whether or not he can be held in jail while prosecutors investigate his alleged crimes, rather than the accusations against him. Their reasoning for the former president's detention is out of fear that he will attempt to flee the country, with the court claiming that Castillo has been discussing political asylum with Mexico.
The decision to detain Castillo comes a day after Peruvian Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran requested 18 months of preventive detention for Castillo and former Prime Minister Anibal Torres who have been accused of mutiny and abuse of authority.