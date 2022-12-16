https://sputniknews.com/20221216/peru-state-of-emergency-patriot-missiles-african-leaders-in-dc-1105501793.html

Peru State of Emergency, Patriot Missiles, African Leaders in DC

Foreign affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what the installation of US Patriot missile systems could mean for the conflict in Ukraine, what Russia’s conditions for using nuclear weapons are, the EU failure to agree on a new round of sanctions on Russia, and possible new revelations about the Biden family’s Burisma connections.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the situation in Somalia amidst a risk of increasing famine, the history and legacy of the United States in the Horn of Africa with weaponry, commercial investment agreements that have come out of Washington’s African Leaders Summit, and how Washington is using the summit to counter the relationships African nations have built with Russia and China.Author and economist John Ross discusses ongoing strikes in the UK and their political impact nationwide, rising interest rates on both sides of the Atlantic and how they will affect inflation, American and European efforts to ban Chinese technology, why Africa continues to prefer business with China over the United States, and a resounding UN vote to adopt a "New International Economic Order."International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the Peruvian political crisis, including the ongoing demonstrations in support of Castillo, the international pressure to release detained President Pedro Castillo, the interesting role of Peruvian political parties, and the likelihood of increased military crackdowns in Peru as political instability persists.The Misfits also discuss who’s flipping at FTX, whether Joe Biden will run again, and the House passing a bill scheduling a binding referendum on self-determination for Puerto Rico.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

