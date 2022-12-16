International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/japans-prime-minister-earmarks-65bln-defense-budget-for-fiscal-2027-reports-say-1105512760.html
Japan's Prime Minister Earmarks $65Bln Defense Budget for Fiscal 2027, Reports Say
Japan's Prime Minister Earmarks $65Bln Defense Budget for Fiscal 2027, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that defense spending would be 8.9 trillion yen ($65) in... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T08:30+0000
2022-12-16T08:31+0000
military
japan
fumio kishida
military budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/51/1026525183_0:540:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_cea2346abe9cd5c99eb7e8dc18b17f8c.jpg
The 2% of GDP target is in line with NATO standards. To catch up, Japan needs to increase its current 1.2% spending by about 11 trillion yen per year. Kishida's plan is to achieve it by increasing corporate and tobacco taxes and spend a total 43 trillion yen on defense from 2023-2027. The Japanese government is planning to spend 6.5 trillion yen in fiscal 2023 starting in April, as opposed to 5.2 trillion yen in 2022, the report said. Kishida has also said that the 11-trillion-yen target would be achieved by increasing the budget of the maritime security service, which serves as the border security service in Japan, as cited by the Fuji broadcaster. The maritime security service’s budget will be increased almost 1.5 times by fiscal year 2027 and will amount to 320 billion yen compared to 223.1 billion yen in 2022, the report added.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/51/1026525183_576:0:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_2f19e26a70e812837c092b5a1aff08b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, japanese prime minister, japanese defense budget, japanese military budget, japan boosts military spending
japan, japanese prime minister, japanese defense budget, japanese military budget, japan boosts military spending

Japan's Prime Minister Earmarks $65Bln Defense Budget for Fiscal 2027, Reports Say

08:30 GMT 16.12.2022 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 16.12.2022)
© Flickr / Japanexperterna.se1000 yen bills and 10,000 yen bills spread out on a table.
1000 yen bills and 10,000 yen bills spread out on a table. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
© Flickr / Japanexperterna.se
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that defense spending would be 8.9 trillion yen ($65) in 2027 fiscal year, in line with the country's plan to boost military expenditures to 2% of GDP over the next five years, Japanese media reported on Friday.
The 2% of GDP target is in line with NATO standards. To catch up, Japan needs to increase its current 1.2% spending by about 11 trillion yen per year. Kishida's plan is to achieve it by increasing corporate and tobacco taxes and spend a total 43 trillion yen on defense from 2023-2027.
The Japanese government is planning to spend 6.5 trillion yen in fiscal 2023 starting in April, as opposed to 5.2 trillion yen in 2022, the report said.
© AP Photo / Joint StaffJapanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Japanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Japanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022
© AP Photo / Joint Staff
Kishida has also said that the 11-trillion-yen target would be achieved by increasing the budget of the maritime security service, which serves as the border security service in Japan, as cited by the Fuji broadcaster.
The maritime security service’s budget will be increased almost 1.5 times by fiscal year 2027 and will amount to 320 billion yen compared to 223.1 billion yen in 2022, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала