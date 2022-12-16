https://sputniknews.com/20221216/high-heating-bills-force-some-cafes-in-budapest-to-close-until-spring-1105517881.html

High Heating Bills Force Some Cafes in Budapest to Close Until Spring

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Some pastry shops in Budapest are being forced to close or reduce services until spring or for a longer period due to unaffordable heating... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

Several employees of bakeries and cafes in the Hungarian capital have spoken about the difficulties their businesses are facing amid the energy crisis in Europe. Another pastry shop, Auguszt, will also close after December 24 and will only offer a takeaway option until spring. The Sweets&More cafe's staff fear job uncertainty. Cafes and bakeries in other Hungarian cities are also struggling due to surging heating bills. The Benedetto pastry shop in the city of Gyor had to shut its doors after 30 uninterrupted years in business. The cafe's manager, Istvan Cech, said that recent bills had amounted to 1.2 million forints ($3,140), which had become unaffordable for a small enterprise selling its goods for 500-600 forints, according to local media. The famous Budapest pastry shop, Hauer, which has been operating for an impressive 122 years straight, has also closed indefinitely. Cafes are not the only group of Hungarian businesses to struggle with soaring bills. A cave bath in Miskolc, one of the most famous cave baths in Europe, had to close in October due to the energy crisis as well. Another company managing baths in Budapest, in turn, raised prices by 15% and admitted possible reductions in opening hours, suspending some of its services.

