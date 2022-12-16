https://sputniknews.com/20221216/global-coal-production-to-hit-record-83bln-tonnes-in-2022-amid-energy-crisis-iea-1105530633.html

Global Coal Production to Hit Record 8.3Bln Tonnes in 2022 Amid Energy Crisis: IEA

Global Coal Production to Hit Record 8.3Bln Tonnes in 2022 Amid Energy Crisis: IEA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - World coal production will increase by 5.4% to a new high of 8.32 billion tonnes in 2022 amid the energy crisis, according to a report by... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T17:54+0000

2022-12-16T17:54+0000

2022-12-16T17:54+0000

energy crisis in europe

energy crisis

gas

iea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103846272_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7d462074de657264ae1b31572aa49f0f.jpg

"Global coal production is forecast to rise by 5.4% to 8 318 Mt in 2022, a new all-time-high and well above the record set in 2019," the Coal 2022 report read. The IEA also predicts that global coal production will peak in 2023, only slightly above the 2022 level and fall to 8.221 billion tonnes by 2025, below the 2022 level. China's coal production is expected to "expand by 8% to 4 237 Mt in 2022, reaching a new high," the IEA said, noting that if not for strict coronavirus restrictions, production could have been even higher. In India, the government has long been trying to boost production to reduce imports. The IEA predicts that India's production will exceed 1 billion tonnes by 2025. Indonesia, the world's third-largest producer, will also increase production to a new high in 2022. In the US, the agency expects growth of less than 2% in 2022. In the EU, coal supply and demand will remain high in the coming years, the report read. EU countries are projected to increase coal production by 7% to 357 million tonnes in 2022 and another 2.7 million tonnes in 2023. At the same time, the IEA expects the EU to resume phasing out coal from 2024. In the Eurasian region, coal production will decline by 4.6% in 2022, mainly due to a 7.4% fall in Russia, according to the IEA. Global energy prices have been rising as part of a global trend since 2021. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February and the West adopted several sanctions packages against Moscow, gas prices accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many countries to resort to contingency measures.

https://sputniknews.com/20221208/uk-govt-approves-construction-of-new-coal-mine-despite-cop26-pledges-reports-say-1105177502.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

energy crisis, gas, iea