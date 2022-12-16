https://sputniknews.com/20221216/eu-ready-to-relax-sanctions-against-key-russian-fertilizer-producers-reports-suggest-1105521983.html

EU Ready to Relax Sanctions Against Key Russian Fertilizer Producers, Reports Suggest

EU Ready to Relax Sanctions Against Key Russian Fertilizer Producers, Reports Suggest

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union is ready to relax sanctions for Russian companies with significant involvement in fertilizer production to ensure... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T13:55+0000

2022-12-16T13:55+0000

2022-12-16T13:56+0000

economy

eu

european union (eu)

russia

fertilizer

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095268060_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c263254f39a1414ffa9b75529460d946.jpg

On Friday, the EU adopted the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, with new restrictive measures not targeting trade in agricultural and food products. European Council President Charles Michel said earlier in the week that the delay in the adoption of measures was due to the desire not to jeopardize global food security. According to the report, EU states could unfreeze money of Russian chemical and fertilizer companies to finance shipments of these products to Africa under the deal reached within the bloc on Thursday after a group of EU countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal argued that current sanctions create extreme difficulties for exports of fertilizers to third states. At the same time, Euractiv noted that the transaction could be rejected if there are some national security concerns, and any country that wants to unfreeze Russian assets for shipments of food products has to consult the European Commission first before actually making the decision. Poland and Lithuania, which had been last in the EU to lift their opposition to the agreed measure, have reportedly warned other member states granting exemptions to Russian fertilizer companies would "open a Pandora's box" in terms of complications regarding further sanctions against Russia and Moscow's response to them.

eu

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu ready to relax sanctions against russian fertilizer producers