Donald Trump's Big Announcement is Digital Trading Cards and Social Media Laughs 16.12.2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump announcing his release of a NFT collectible, and President Biden sending billions for African infrastructure.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger| The CIA Learned from the British, "Prosecute Fauci" Tweets, and NHS Nurses on StrikeWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Bernie Sanders Thanks the CIA, A Coup in Peru, and The Indengenious People of PeruIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the problems with Oxford University, Dr. Fauci seen as a criminal, and Meghan Markle. Ian explained his opinion of Elon Musk and how Twitter has changed since Musk has taken over. Ian discussed the nurses strike in England and some British politicians blame Putin for the nurses strike.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about the coup in Peru, Bernie comments on Brazil, and Bolivia. Wyatt commented on Bernie Sanders' approval of President Biden interfering in Brazilian elections and President Biden attacking foreign leaders who supported President Trump. Wyatt explained the situation in Peru and the announcement of Peru holding elections in January.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:13 GMT 16.12.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 16.12.2022)
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger| The CIA Learned from the British, "Prosecute Fauci" Tweets, and NHS Nurses on Strike
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Bernie Sanders Thanks the CIA, A Coup in Peru, and The Indengenious People of Peru
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the problems with Oxford University, Dr. Fauci seen as a criminal, and Meghan Markle. Ian explained his opinion of Elon Musk and how Twitter has changed since Musk has taken over. Ian discussed the nurses strike in England and some British politicians blame Putin for the nurses strike.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about the coup in Peru, Bernie comments on Brazil, and Bolivia. Wyatt commented on Bernie Sanders' approval of President Biden interfering in Brazilian elections and President Biden attacking foreign leaders who supported President Trump. Wyatt explained the situation in Peru and the announcement of Peru holding elections in January.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.