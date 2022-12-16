https://sputniknews.com/20221216/donald-trumps-big-announcement-is-digital-trading-cards-and-social-media-laughs-1105504455.html

Donald Trump's Big Announcement is Digital Trading Cards and Social Media Laughs

Donald Trump's Big Announcement is Digital Trading Cards and Social Media Laughs

Donald Trump's Big Announcement is Digital Trading Cards and Social Media Laughs 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T04:13+0000

2022-12-16T04:13+0000

2022-12-16T10:13+0000

the backstory

nft

donald trump

central africa

national health service (nhs)

cia

peru

wnba

infrastructure

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105504309_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_02df76f51d4d5afca4ec17d065235e9d.png

Donald Trump's Big Announcement is Digital Trading Cards and Social Media Laughs On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump announcing his release of a NFT collectible, and President Biden sending billions for African infrastructure.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger| The CIA Learned from the British, "Prosecute Fauci" Tweets, and NHS Nurses on StrikeWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Bernie Sanders Thanks the CIA, A Coup in Peru, and The Indengenious People of PeruIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the problems with Oxford University, Dr. Fauci seen as a criminal, and Meghan Markle. Ian explained his opinion of Elon Musk and how Twitter has changed since Musk has taken over. Ian discussed the nurses strike in England and some British politicians blame Putin for the nurses strike.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about the coup in Peru, Bernie comments on Brazil, and Bolivia. Wyatt commented on Bernie Sanders' approval of President Biden interfering in Brazilian elections and President Biden attacking foreign leaders who supported President Trump. Wyatt explained the situation in Peru and the announcement of Peru holding elections in January.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

central africa

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

nft , donald trump, central africa, national health service (nhs), cia, peru, wnba, infrastructure, аудио