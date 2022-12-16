https://sputniknews.com/20221216/car-police-considers-assassination-attempt-on-head-of-russian-house-to-be-terrorist-attack-1105531768.html
CAR Police Considers Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House to Be Terrorist Attack
CAR Police Considers Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House to Be Terrorist Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police of the Central African Republic (CAR) considers that the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry...
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police of the Central African Republic (CAR) considers that the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry Sytyi to be a terrorist attack, the country's police chief Bienvenu Zokoue told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik that the general director of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Sytyi, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.
Bangui's police told Sputnik that Sytyi received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in Sytyi's cabinet.
"It seems that he started going through mail at the table, opened a parcel, began pulling what was in it, and the explosion occurred," the police said.
Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French.
According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.