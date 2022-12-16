https://sputniknews.com/20221216/car-police-considers-assassination-attempt-on-head-of-russian-house-to-be-terrorist-attack-1105531768.html

CAR Police Considers Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House to Be Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police of the Central African Republic (CAR) considers that the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik that the general director of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Sytyi, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. Bangui's police told Sputnik that Sytyi received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in Sytyi's cabinet. Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.

