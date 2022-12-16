https://sputniknews.com/20221216/biden-apparently-joins-those-trolling-trump-over-major-announcement-1105516122.html
Biden Apparently Joins Those Trolling Trump Over ‘Major Announcement’
Biden Apparently Joins Those Trolling Trump Over ‘Major Announcement’
In a "big" announcement in mid-November, Donald Trump officially declared he was joining the 2024 presidential election race, in a move that many in his own party suggested was somewhat premature.
It seems that US President Joe Biden has joined those who mocked his predecessor Donald Trump over his predecessor's "major announcement" remarks
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the 45th president said that such an announcement will be made on Thursday, something that finally proved to be the sale of his own collection of digital trading cards, which prompted public mockery.
Biden, for his part, tweeted on Thursday that he “had some major announcements [in] the last couple of weeks, too,” which he claimed had pertained to the fact that “inflation’s easing,” he’s “just signed the Respect for Marriage Act [on law protections for same-sex and interracial couples]” and that “we brought Brittney Griner home.”
According to the US president, his other “major announcements” were related to gas prices being “lower than a year ago” and “10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona.”
Instead of taking steps to tackle US gasoline prices reaching a record high of $5.02 a gallon and US inflation further growing in summer, Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the situation as he also pointed the finger at Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
In late November, the 46th president argued that it was he who "took some decisive action" and tamed the prices.
Biden’s remarks on bringing Brittney Griner home are related to the US basketball player being exchanged for Russian businessman Viktor Bout last week.
The Biden administration faced flak over the Bout-Griner exchange, with critics, including Republicans in Congress, saying that Washington should have demanded that Paul Whelan, the ex-US Marine jailed in Russia on espionage charges, also be freed as a condition of the deal.
On December 8, the US and Russia exchanged Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges, while Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.
Thursday’s developments came after Trump made a “major announcement” in November, in which he officially indicated intent to join the 2024 US presidential election race.