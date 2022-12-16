International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Belgrade Amid Conflict Between Kosovo Serbs and Pristina
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/biden-admin-to-start-refilling-us-oil-reserve-with-3mln-barrels-purchase-in-february-1105529922.html
Biden Admin. to Start Refilling US Oil Reserve With 3Mln Barrels Purchase in February
Biden Admin. to Start Refilling US Oil Reserve With 3Mln Barrels Purchase in February
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration plans to start refilling the heavily drawn-down US Strategic Petroleum Reserve with a purchase of 3 million... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T17:42+0000
2022-12-16T17:42+0000
americas
us
oil
us oil reserves
department of energy (doe)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094365039_0:0:2560:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_9934dd6454a7bc5ca60f04a72090eec6.jpg
"[The DOE] has a requirement to conduct a purchase of up to three (3) million barrels of United States produced sour crude oil" the document said on Friday. "The delivery period is February 1, 2023, to February 28, 2023." As of last week, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s balance stood at 382.3 million barrels, the lowest level since 1984. The Biden administration has drawn down some 200 million barrels from the strategic reserve over the past year to bridge a supply deficit in crude oil and reduce the prices of fuel at the pump.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/us-makes-relatively-small-strategic-oil-reserve-draw-while-planning-more-releases-1102093042.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094365039_0:0:2560:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee2ccb63fe265964e4f95cc5d124f9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, oil, us oil reserves, department of energy (doe)
us, oil, us oil reserves, department of energy (doe)

Biden Admin. to Start Refilling US Oil Reserve With 3Mln Barrels Purchase in February

17:42 GMT 16.12.2022
© US Department of EnergyUS Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage tanks at the Sunoco Terminal near Nederland, Texas
US Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage tanks at the Sunoco Terminal near Nederland, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
© US Department of Energy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration plans to start refilling the heavily drawn-down US Strategic Petroleum Reserve with a purchase of 3 million barrels of crude oil in February, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced in a document inviting US energy companies to tender for the sale.
"[The DOE] has a requirement to conduct a purchase of up to three (3) million barrels of United States produced sour crude oil" the document said on Friday. "The delivery period is February 1, 2023, to February 28, 2023."
Oil barrel - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
Americas
US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Draw While Planning More Releases
19 October, 16:50 GMT
As of last week, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s balance stood at 382.3 million barrels, the lowest level since 1984. The Biden administration has drawn down some 200 million barrels from the strategic reserve over the past year to bridge a supply deficit in crude oil and reduce the prices of fuel at the pump.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала