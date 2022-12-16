https://sputniknews.com/20221216/belgrade-asks-nato-mission-to-allow-serbian-army-and-police-in-kosovo-reports-say-1105516945.html

Belgrade Asks NATO Mission to Allow Serbian Army and Police in Kosovo, Reports Say

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian authorities have submitted a request to the command of the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission for the introduction of a limited... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

According to the national broadcaster, a request of the Serbian government for the return of 100-1,000 Serbian security forces personnel under UN Security Council resolution 1244 to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija was transmitted to KFOR at the Merdare administrative crossing point.The crisis around Kosovo deepened earlier this week, when Pristina reportedly submitted an application for EU membership to the Czech Presidency.The report came amid escalating tensions in the northern part of the region, as Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades on Saturday. They are protesting against the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former police officer who stepped down last month and was arrested by the Kosovar authorities.

