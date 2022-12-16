https://sputniknews.com/20221216/argentinian-fans-demand-world-cup-final-tickets-be-sold-at-official-prices-reports-say-1105511970.html

Argentinian Fans Demand World Cup Final Tickets Be Sold at Official Prices, Reports Say

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Dozens of Argentinian nationals have surrounded a hotel in Qatar, which accommodates the Argentine Football Association (AFA) staff... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, Argentina will play against France for the first place of the championship. Argentinian fans said that the profiteers had been selling the tickets at a price varying from $3,000-4,000, while the official price was $600, Argentinian TV reported. The report said that there had been offers to buy tickets for $14,000 and that about 1,500 fans were unable to buy them. It added that a meeting between the AFA staff and the Argentinian football fans would take place later on Friday.

