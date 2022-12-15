https://sputniknews.com/20221215/yemen-vote-scrapped-us-missiles-in-ukraine-world-cup-flights-canceled-1105483541.html

Yemen Vote Scrapped, US Missiles in Ukraine, World Cup Flights Canceled

Yemen Vote Scrapped, US Missiles in Ukraine, World Cup Flights Canceled

A Senate war powers resolution regarding Yemen is thwarted by the White House, and Washington might send patriot missiles to Ukraine. 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

Journalist and author Dan Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine as Washington plans to send anti-air defense systems, US President Joe Biden forcing the Senate to withdraw a Yemen war powers resolution before a vote, the sacking of the deputy secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition over theft allegations, the off-color naming of the newest Naval ship the USS Fallujah, and strange invocations of the Hatch Act.Farmer and civil rights activist John Boyd Jr. discusses the 40% increase in vegetable prices amid persistent inflation woes, how Washington could solve the crisis in agricultural sector, how immigration reform relates to the agricultural sector, and whether Americans really don’t want to work on farms.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the bipartisan budget in the Senate and why the House GOP is upset about it, where Donald Trump currently falls within prospects of the Republican primaries, the quickly-moving special counsel investigating Trump, and a possible split between the Republicans and the NRA.Host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast Miguel Garcia discusses the sudden cancellation of Moroccan flights before a semi-finals game, the worldwide support for underdogs Morocco as the first African nation to advance this far into the World Cup, and the presence of Palestinian solidarity throughout the games in Qatar.The Misfits also discuss a state of emergency declared in Peru, more layoffs at the Washington Post, and Elon Musk’s looming legal troubles.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

