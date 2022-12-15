https://sputniknews.com/20221215/what-is-publicly-known-about-jfks-assassination---so-far-1105497435.html

What is Publicly Known About JFK's Assassination - So Far

What is Publicly Known About JFK's Assassination - So Far

The death of US President John F. Kennedy nearly sixty years ago gave rise to quite a few conspiracy theories as many people were not convinced by the official narrative of the tragic events.

2022-12-15T17:24+0000

2022-12-15T17:24+0000

2022-12-15T17:24+0000

sputnik explains

john f. kennedy

assassination

records

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107002/67/1070026704_0:529:2701:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7bd1385310a80b0d926ffbb2b15d24c.jpg

The US government is expected to release a trove of documents related to probably one of the most infamous assassinations of political figures in the 20th century – the murder of the 35th President of the United States John Fitzgerald Kennedy – this upcoming December 15.The president’s (alleged) killer was swiftly identified and apprehended by authorities, and several official investigations were conducted in order to shed light on this tragic event. Nonetheless, JFK's murder spawned a number of conspiracy theories, with quite a few people in various corners of the world expressing their doubts about the official narrative.Who Shot JFK?John Fitzgerald Kennedy was murdered on November 22, 1963, while visiting the city of Dallas. As the presidential motorcade was moving through Dealey Plaza, Kennedy was shot twice – once in the back and once in the head – while he was riding in an open-topped limo and waving at the crowds greeting him.The POTUS was promptly rushed to Parkland Hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.The shooting was apparently carried out from the sixth floor of the nearby Texas School Book Repository where authorities found the murder weapon – a Carcano M91/38 bolt-action rifle.Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine who worked as an order filler at the book repository and who purchased the aforementioned rifle, was arrested later that day on suspicion of murdering police officer J.D. Tippit shortly after the shooting at the Dealey Plaza, and was eventually charged with Kennedy’s assassination as well.Oswald, however, denied shooting either man. Authorities soon found themselves unable to interrogate him further on account of his own death: on November 24, Oswald was shot and killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby when the cops were transferring the suspect to another jail.Ruby himself was charged with the murder of Oswald but managed to successfully appeal his conviction, only to die of cancer in 1967.How US Government Investigated Kennedy’s AssassinationOn November 29, 1963, Kennedy’s successor Lyndon B. Johnson established the Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy chaired by Earl Warren, US chief justice, via executive order.The commission, which became informally known simply as the Warren Commission, presented its findings to Johnson in September 1964, arguing that both Oswald and Ruby were acting alone and weren’t part of some bigger conspiracy.The Warren Commission also brought forth the so-called single-bullet theory, which essentially claimed that both JFK and Texas Governor John Connally - who was also riding on the presidential limo at the time of the shooting and who likewise sustained a gunshot wound (but survived) when the president was fatally shot - were both hit by a single bullet.A subsequent investigation by medical experts appointed in 1968 by then-Attorney General Ramsey Clark, however, established that Kennedy was hit by not one but two bullets.The matter of Kennedy’s murder was also brought up about a decade later in 1975 by the Rockefeller Commission (officially known as the US Presidential Commission on CIA Activities within the United States) which was established at the behest of US President Gerald Ford and whose goal was to investigate the Central Intelligence Agency’s activities within the country.Having reviewed claims and allegations of the CIA involvement in the assassination and the spy agency’s relations with Oswald and Ruby, the Rockefeller Commission found little substance to them, essentially upholding the version of events brought forth by the Warren Commission.However, the US House Select Committee on Assassinations, which was established in September 1976, pointed at the likelihood of Kennedy being killed as a result of a conspiracy, as well as the probability of a second shooter being involved in the plot.Why Some People Doubt Official Narrative of JFK AssassinationWhile US government officials and lawmakers spent quite some time looking into the matter of Kennedy’s assassination, a considerable amount of documents related to it remained classified.This situation, along with the fact that the only suspect was killed shortly after the president’s shooting and before being able to divulge any potentially sensitive information, as well as the apparent inconsistencies in the government investigators’ findings, led to the creation of many conspiracy theories primarily dealing with who might have masterminded the killing.In light of the mounting public skepticism regarding the official narrative of the president’s killing, the US Congress in 1992 passed the so-called Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act ordering the collection and release of the materials pertaining to the case in question.While the US National Archives started releasing these documents in 2017, US President Joe Biden suspended the release of the remaining records in 2021 under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic.The Biden administration did, however, promise to release the documents on a later date, with the deadline being December 15, 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20210829/no-kidding-around-situation-alleged-jfk-mistress-comes-out-after-years-of-silence--1083742593.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210223/soviet-leader-khrushchev-instructed-lee-harvey-oswald-to-kill-jfk-ex-cia-chief-claims-in-book-1082164282.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

jfk assassination, jfk assassination records, jfk assassination conspiracy theories, warren commission, jfk assassination investigation