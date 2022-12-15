https://sputniknews.com/20221215/what-are-the-smart-bombs-that-washington-reportedly-plans-to-deliver-to-kiev--1105486540.html

What Are the Smart Bombs That Washington Reportedly Plans to Deliver to Kiev?

Since the beginning of the year, the US and its allies have supplied over $40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned against... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

The White House reportedly plans to provide Kiev with advanced electronic equipment to convert unguided aerial munitions into high-precision "smart bombs" to target Russia's military positions. So what are these bombs? Let's take a closer look.What Are Smart Bombs?A smart bomb, also known as a guided bomb, is a precision-guided munition (PGM) designed to achieve greater accuracy and attack enemy targets more effectively.PGMs, which mainly include air bombs, aim to hit a specific target precisely, minimize collateral damage and ramp up lethality in enemy military forces.When Did the US Start Using Smart Bombs?The first use of the PGMs by the US Air Force (USAF) dates back to the Second World War. In July 1944, the USAF conducted a series of military operations in western Europe and Burma using the so-­­called VB-1 AZON bombs.The munition was a conventional 450-kg (1000-pound) free-fall bomb, on which a ring of radio-controlled stabilizers was mounted on the aft. The bomb was also fitted with a gyroscopic autopilot to help it stabilize when on course.VB-1 AZON was controlled only with the help of the azimuth, and there was no possibility to change course regarding the bomb’s range. An operator on board a B-24 Liberator plane directed the flight of the bomb, tracking it visually through the bombsight using a joystick. For better visibility, a signal flash with a brightness of 600,000 candles was installed on the tail of the bomb.As World War II was coming to end, VB-1 AZONs began to be withdrawn from service in favor of the much more advanced RAZON, which, however, was not used by the US during WWII.How Do Smart Bombs Work?The PGM is an aerial bomb equipped with a control and guidance system. Some PGMs are fitted with small rocket motors in addition to the control system, which increases the range and improves flight control.A smart bomb typically includes three main parts: the armament that fires an explosive munition, the targeting system that navigates a PGM and an anti-jamming device to stop the enemy from interfering with the guidance signals.PGMs include those equipped with:The 22,000-pound (907 kg) unguided bombs can be attached to various types of weapons, creating the so-called Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) system, which in turn is installed on US bombers such as modernized versions of the B-52 and B-1B.Which US Companies Make Smart Bombs?The munition is made by an array of major arms manufacturers in the US, such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Boeing Integrated Defense Systems.How Expensive Are US Smart Bombs?The price tag for the guided bombs is not that cheap. The cost of the US-made GBU-27 Paveway III, one of the most advanced guided bombs in the world, for example, stands at up to $110,000.Washington’s purported readiness to deliver sophisticated electronic equipment to Kiev to convert unguided aerial bombs into PGMs comes as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched on February 24. Moscow has more than once warned the US and its allies that providing Kiev with arms will exacerbate the Ukraine conflict.

