Video: US F-35 Fighter Aircraft Crashes During Test Flight at Texas Base

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US F-35B fifth-generation fighter jet crashed during a test flight at a base in the state of Texas, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

"We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," the spokesperson said. Lockheed will follow appropriate investigation protocol in this incident, the spokesperson added. Media reported that the F-35B aircraft was conducting a test flight. Video footage of the incident has since surfaced on social media. Warning: Video contains harsh language, viewer discretion is advised.Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in later remarks that the Defense Department is aware of the F-35 crash in Texas. He added the aircraft has not been transferred to the federal government, but noted that the pilot is with the US government. In October, a F-35A crashed in the state of Utah at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City. The F-35 is the most expensive military system ever recorded and its overall cost rose in 2021 to $412 billion from $398 billion, a Department of Defense report said in September 2022.

