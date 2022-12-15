International
US Planning to Provide Kiev With Equipment to Convert Rockets Into 'Smart Bombs' - Reports
US Planning to Provide Kiev With Equipment to Convert Rockets Into 'Smart Bombs' - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House is planning to supply Ukraine with advanced electronic equipment to convert unguided aerial munitions into high-precision... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
15.12.2022
