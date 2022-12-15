https://sputniknews.com/20221215/us-planning-to-provide-kiev-with-equipment-to-convert-rockets-into-smart-bombs---reports-1105473997.html
US Planning to Provide Kiev With Equipment to Convert Rockets Into 'Smart Bombs' - Reports
US Planning to Provide Kiev With Equipment to Convert Rockets Into 'Smart Bombs' - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House is planning to supply Ukraine with advanced electronic equipment to convert unguided aerial munitions into high-precision... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T05:19+0000
2022-12-15T05:19+0000
2022-12-15T05:28+0000
military
us
ukraine
weapons
bombs
rockets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105267904_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_c32a60736d5f4107f3e87c4ed8904e8e.jpg
According to the report, the delivery would include global positioning devices for precision that could be deployed onto a variety of arms and create what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM). It is yet unknown whether US President Joe Biden or senior US defense officials have approved the delivery of the equipment, the report said. The officials did not say whether the Ukrainian military would be using the equipment with air- or ground-based munitions or what weapons at Ukraine's disposal would be converted to high-precision "smart bombs."
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105267904_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68ad12153e33380ca70c6cade7ab5476.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military aid to ukraine, us to supply smart bombs to ukraine, us helps kiev with arms
us military aid to ukraine, us to supply smart bombs to ukraine, us helps kiev with arms
US Planning to Provide Kiev With Equipment to Convert Rockets Into 'Smart Bombs' - Reports
05:19 GMT 15.12.2022 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 15.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House is planning to supply Ukraine with advanced electronic equipment to convert unguided aerial munitions into high-precision "smart bombs" to target Russia's military positions, a US newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing senior US officials familiar with the matter.
According to the report, the delivery would include global positioning devices for precision that could be deployed onto a variety of arms and create what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).
It is yet unknown whether US President Joe Biden or senior US defense officials have approved the delivery of the equipment, the report said.
The officials did not say whether the Ukrainian military would be using the equipment with air- or ground-based munitions or what weapons at Ukraine's disposal would be converted to high-precision "smart bombs."