Two People Killed, Four Injured in Fire at Oil Plant Near Russia's Irkutsk - Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people have died, and four others have been injured in a fire at an oil plant in the city of Angarsk in the Russian region of Irkutsk... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Thursday, Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region, said that a fire broke out at a processing unit of the Angarsk Petrochemical Company industrial plant at an area of 2,500 square meters. He added that two people, injured during the fire, were taken to a hospital. The committee said that it has initiated a criminal case on violation of industrial safety at hazardous facilities, adding that it has seized technical and other documents, launched an examination of the facility, and started questioning witnesses.Over 100 people and 25 units of equipment worked to extinguish the fire, Kobzev earlier remarked. He noted that the incident did not affect the work of infrastructure, and there is no threat to the city's population.

