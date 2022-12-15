https://sputniknews.com/20221215/soaring-numbers-of-people-seeking-porn-addiction-treatment-in-uk-1105501130.html
Soaring Numbers of People Seeking Porn Addiction Treatment in UK
Soaring Numbers of People Seeking Porn Addiction Treatment in UK
15.12.2022
The number of people struggling to deal with their porn addiction drastically increased in Britain, UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) has warned.According to UKAT, the number of people seeking their services jumped to over 36,000 from 10-11,000 in 2020. The company also pointed to a growing number of women seeking help.The group suggested that this development is related to the lockdowns employed by authorities to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic, with UKAT treatment consultant Nuno Albuquerque telling a UK media outlet that “self-isolation and restrictions had a big impact on people”, and that porn essentially became a coping mechanism for some people in that situation.Stephens also lamented that, while they “can offer a small amount of help," they simply cannot “meet demand” in this area.
Soaring Numbers of People Seeking Porn Addiction Treatment in UK
