Soaring Numbers of People Seeking Porn Addiction Treatment in UK

Soaring Numbers of People Seeking Porn Addiction Treatment in UK

Porn addiction apparently flourished during the COVID pandemic when people stuck in self-isolation resorted to various coping mechanisms to deal with stress... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

The number of people struggling to deal with their porn addiction drastically increased in Britain, UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) has warned.According to UKAT, the number of people seeking their services jumped to over 36,000 from 10-11,000 in 2020. The company also pointed to a growing number of women seeking help.The group suggested that this development is related to the lockdowns employed by authorities to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic, with UKAT treatment consultant Nuno Albuquerque telling a UK media outlet that “self-isolation and restrictions had a big impact on people”, and that porn essentially became a coping mechanism for some people in that situation.Stephens also lamented that, while they “can offer a small amount of help," they simply cannot “meet demand” in this area.

