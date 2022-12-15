International
WATCH: President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
Economy
Russia and Venezuela Discussing Settlements in National Currencies
At the commission meeting, held on Wednesday in Caracas, the Russian commercial bank Evrofinance-Mosnarbank signed a digital development agreement with the General National Directorate for Crypto Assets and Related Activities (SUNACRIP) of Venezuela. In addition, Russia's Federal Customs Service and Venezuela's United National Service for Customs and Tax Administration signed a memorandum on the prevention, detection and suppression of dubious financial transactions by participants in foreign economic activity.
11:50 GMT 15.12.2022
