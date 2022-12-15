International
WATCH: President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/remaining-130-french-soldiers-leave-central-african-republic-french-defense-ministry-says-1105491143.html
Remaining 130 French Soldiers Leave Central African Republic, French Defense Ministry Says
Remaining 130 French Soldiers Leave Central African Republic, French Defense Ministry Says
The remaining 130 French soldiers, who were in the Central African Republic, have left the country, the French Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2022-12-15T13:49+0000
2022-12-15T13:49+0000
africa
france
central africa
central african republic
military
military & intelligence
military operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105490872_0:0:2935:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_8156b8363c67f82c5be50b508265fc77.jpg
"On December 15, the last French soldiers under national command, who were in the Central African Republic as part of a logistics mission (MISLOG), left the country," the ministry said in a communique. The ministry noted that this mission, which involved about 130 French military personnel, "no longer had an operational justification."Earlier, the speaker of the CAR parliament, Simplice Sarandji, told Sputnik that the country did not expel the French military from its territory, Paris independently decided to withdraw the contingent. Paris in 2021 decided to suspend military cooperation with Bangui, because it considered that she was participating in an anti-French campaign allegedly carried out by Russia. The French contingent in the MISLOG-B mission was responsible for the logistics of the base in the capital Bangui, which is used by members of the EU training mission and the UN Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the CAR.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/russia-can-help-central-african-republic-boost-its-military-power-parliament-speaker-says-1091484278.html
africa
france
central africa
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105490872_206:0:2935:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f9801483d860906060b770a07446b5b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, central africa, central african republic, military, military & intelligence, military operation
france, central africa, central african republic, military, military & intelligence, military operation

Remaining 130 French Soldiers Leave Central African Republic, French Defense Ministry Says

13:49 GMT 15.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / THOMAS COEXA French Marine Special Operation Forces officer trains Mali's FAMA soldiers as new Task Force Takuba multinationals military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled region, in the Mali's Menaka army base, on December 7, 2021.
A French Marine Special Operation Forces officer trains Mali's FAMA soldiers as new Task Force Takuba multinationals military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled region, in the Mali's Menaka army base, on December 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / THOMAS COEX
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - The remaining 130 French soldiers, who were in the Central African Republic, have left the country, the French Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On December 15, the last French soldiers under national command, who were in the Central African Republic as part of a logistics mission (MISLOG), left the country," the ministry said in a communique.
The ministry noted that this mission, which involved about 130 French military personnel, "no longer had an operational justification."
Earlier, the speaker of the CAR parliament, Simplice Sarandji, told Sputnik that the country did not expel the French military from its territory, Paris independently decided to withdraw the contingent.
Paris in 2021 decided to suspend military cooperation with Bangui, because it considered that she was participating in an anti-French campaign allegedly carried out by Russia. The French contingent in the MISLOG-B mission was responsible for the logistics of the base in the capital Bangui, which is used by members of the EU training mission and the UN Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the CAR.
New recruits for the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) march in formation during an award presentation in Berengo on 4 August 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Russia
Russia Can Help Central African Republic Boost Its Military Power, Parliament Speaker Says
13 December 2021, 11:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала