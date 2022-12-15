https://sputniknews.com/20221215/putin-supplies-from-russia-to-eu-up-15-times-in-9-months-total-exports-up-by-42-1105486020.html

Putin: Supplies From Russia to EU Up 1.5 Times in 9 Months, Total Exports Up by 42%

Putin: Supplies From Russia to EU Up 1.5 Times in 9 Months, Total Exports Up by 42%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Despite sanctions against Moscow, deliveries of basic goods from Russia to the EU grew by 1.5 times over nine months, while total exports... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T13:28+0000

2022-12-15T13:28+0000

2022-12-15T13:28+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

gas

gas supplies

gas pipeline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104663819_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18c1a63ab821181af4c4efef97af41e7.jpg

At the same time, the president noted that Russia would increase LNG supplies by 70 billion cubic meters until the end of the decade.The sharp rise in Russian exports to Europe comes despite the fact that the EU joined sanctions against Moscow earlier this year, following the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.By October, the EU had rolled out eight packages of sanctions against Moscow, and joined the G7 price cap on Russian oil. This policies, so far, have exacerbated global energy issues, resulting in fuel price growth and record inflation across Europe.Many EU countries have had to resort to contingency measures, while reports suggest that the high price of American LNG gas and US protectionist policies have raised major concerns about the decline of European industry.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, president putin, vladimir putin, anti-russia sanctions, eu imports from russia, russia-eu exports, russian gas