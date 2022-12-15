Putin: Supplies From Russia to EU Up 1.5 Times in 9 Months, Total Exports Up by 42%
© AFP 2022 / INA FASSBENDERIn this file photo taken on July 15, 2022 A pressure gauge for gas lines is pictured at Open Grid Europe (OGE), one of Europe's largest gas transmission system operators, in Werne, western Germany
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Despite sanctions against Moscow, deliveries of basic goods from Russia to the EU grew by 1.5 times over nine months, while total exports increased by 42%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"An interesting observation, despite the sanctions, over the nine months of this year, the supply of basic goods from Russia to the EU countries increased by 1.5 times, the total Russian exports increased by 42%, and the trade surplus is in our favor — by 2.3 times to $138 billion," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
At the same time, the president noted that Russia would increase LNG supplies by 70 billion cubic meters until the end of the decade.
"New LNG projects in Yamal [Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region] will allow to increase the production of liquefied natural gas by 70 billion cubic meters by 2030, which will also help expand the geography of exports," Putin said at the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
The sharp rise in Russian exports to Europe comes despite the fact that the EU joined sanctions against Moscow earlier this year, following the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
By October, the EU had rolled out eight packages of sanctions against Moscow, and joined the G7 price cap on Russian oil. This policies, so far, have exacerbated global energy issues, resulting in fuel price growth and record inflation across Europe.
Many EU countries have had to resort to contingency measures, while reports suggest that the high price of American LNG gas and US protectionist policies have raised major concerns about the decline of European industry.