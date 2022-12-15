https://sputniknews.com/20221215/nasa-to-continue-coordinating-with-roscosmos-to-aid-in-evaluating-soyuz-leak-1105504021.html

NASA to Continue Coordinating With Roscosmos to Aid in Evaluating Soyuz Leak

NASA to Continue Coordinating With Roscosmos to Aid in Evaluating Soyuz Leak

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA will continue to coordinate with Roscosmos on external imagery and inspection plans to assist in evaluating the ongoing Soyuz leak... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T22:56+0000

2022-12-15T22:56+0000

2022-12-15T22:52+0000

science & tech

roscosmos

nasa

soyuz

leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103678587_0:212:2889:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc0f19dca359a7dbe537539ab237855.jpg

"NASA and Roscosmos continue to coordinate external imagery and inspection plans to aid in evaluating the external leak location," NASA said in a press release. Plans for an additional inspection of the Soyuz exterior using the station’s Canadarm2 robotic are underway, the release said. A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak. Due to the incident, the spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had to be canceled. The NASA broadcast showed how fountains of technical liquid were being shot from the Soyuz. Roscosmos noted that all systems of the spacecraft and the ISS were working normally, the crew were safe, and that experts would determine what to do next after analyzing the situation.

https://sputniknews.com/20221215/iss-crew-not-in-danger-after-coolant-leak-discovered-on-soyuz-ms-22-spacecraft---nasa-1105473449.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, nasa, soyuz, leak