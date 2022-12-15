International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/germanys-first-floating-lng-terminal-to-be-launched-on-saturday---chancellor-1105470905.html
Germany's First Floating LNG Terminal to Be Launched on Saturday - Chancellor
Germany's First Floating LNG Terminal to Be Launched on Saturday - Chancellor
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Germany will be opened in the town of Wilhelmshaven on Saturday and receive the... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T01:37+0000
2022-12-15T01:34+0000
world
europe
lng terminals
lng
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102862/74/1028627403_0:16:5566:3147_1920x0_80_0_0_cd963e9418f6894ac0f4a3a8bcde888f.jpg
“Europe’s security also means energy security. Nothing demonstrates it so evidently as the opening of the first floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, which we will celebrate this Saturday. The construction has begun in July, and now the first LNG terminal is ready,” Scholz said delivering a speech in the Bundestag. He added that the first ship with liquefied gas was scheduled to dock in Wilhelmshaven this week. Scholz also stressed that many had questioned the possibility of this event in vain. According to the chancellor, the launches of other terminals in Lubmin, Brunsbuttel and Stade will follow soon. Scholz thanked all workers and engineers, who made this achievement possible “in record time.” On December 8, Der Spiegel reported that the launch of Lubmin’s terminal, which was supposed to be the first opened facility, had been delayed for several weeks due to a lack of necessary permissions. In November, the German Economy Ministry reported that Wilhelmshaven’s terminal was scheduled to be launched in late 2022-early 2023. Germany plans to build a total of five state-owned floating LNG terminals. In September, Scholz stated that he was proud of the fact that Germany would become independent from gas supplies from Russia thanks to the LNG terminals.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102862/74/1028627403_416:0:5108:3519_1920x0_80_0_0_9dca5f9bcfb88f5938562e3b7e1b2073.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, lng terminals, lng, olaf scholz
europe, lng terminals, lng, olaf scholz

Germany's First Floating LNG Terminal to Be Launched on Saturday - Chancellor

01:37 GMT 15.12.2022
© AP Photo / Gero BreloerGerman National flag. (File)
German National flag. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
© AP Photo / Gero Breloer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Germany will be opened in the town of Wilhelmshaven on Saturday and receive the first LNG carrier this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
“Europe’s security also means energy security. Nothing demonstrates it so evidently as the opening of the first floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, which we will celebrate this Saturday. The construction has begun in July, and now the first LNG terminal is ready,” Scholz said delivering a speech in the Bundestag.
He added that the first ship with liquefied gas was scheduled to dock in Wilhelmshaven this week. Scholz also stressed that many had questioned the possibility of this event in vain.
According to the chancellor, the launches of other terminals in Lubmin, Brunsbuttel and Stade will follow soon. Scholz thanked all workers and engineers, who made this achievement possible “in record time.”
“Besides, thanks to them we will live well through winter this year,” he said.
On December 8, Der Spiegel reported that the launch of Lubmin’s terminal, which was supposed to be the first opened facility, had been delayed for several weeks due to a lack of necessary permissions.
In November, the German Economy Ministry reported that Wilhelmshaven’s terminal was scheduled to be launched in late 2022-early 2023.
Germany plans to build a total of five state-owned floating LNG terminals. In September, Scholz stated that he was proud of the fact that Germany would become independent from gas supplies from Russia thanks to the LNG terminals.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала