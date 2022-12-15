https://sputniknews.com/20221215/germanys-first-floating-lng-terminal-to-be-launched-on-saturday---chancellor-1105470905.html

Germany's First Floating LNG Terminal to Be Launched on Saturday - Chancellor

Germany's First Floating LNG Terminal to Be Launched on Saturday - Chancellor

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Germany will be opened in the town of Wilhelmshaven on Saturday and receive the... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

“Europe’s security also means energy security. Nothing demonstrates it so evidently as the opening of the first floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, which we will celebrate this Saturday. The construction has begun in July, and now the first LNG terminal is ready,” Scholz said delivering a speech in the Bundestag. He added that the first ship with liquefied gas was scheduled to dock in Wilhelmshaven this week. Scholz also stressed that many had questioned the possibility of this event in vain. According to the chancellor, the launches of other terminals in Lubmin, Brunsbuttel and Stade will follow soon. Scholz thanked all workers and engineers, who made this achievement possible “in record time.” On December 8, Der Spiegel reported that the launch of Lubmin’s terminal, which was supposed to be the first opened facility, had been delayed for several weeks due to a lack of necessary permissions. In November, the German Economy Ministry reported that Wilhelmshaven’s terminal was scheduled to be launched in late 2022-early 2023. Germany plans to build a total of five state-owned floating LNG terminals. In September, Scholz stated that he was proud of the fact that Germany would become independent from gas supplies from Russia thanks to the LNG terminals.

