Gazprom: Gas Pumping From Underground Facilities in Europe Sets Historic Record on Dec 13

Gazprom: Gas Pumping From Underground Facilities in Europe Sets Historic Record on Dec 13

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas extraction from European underground storage facilities on December 13 set a historic record — 738 million cubic meters, Gazprom said on... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

The company added that the maximum numbers were recorded in Germany (250.1 million cubic meters) and France (117.6 million cubic meters), which are among the five largest European gas storage countries, as well as in the Czech Republic (36.5 million cubic meters).Europe began moving away from Russian energy supplies after the beginning of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The situation deteriorated even further after a sabotage against the Nord Stream pipeline.As a result of the sanctions imposed by the US, Britain, and the European Union, energy prices skyrocketed. Rising inflation and cost-of-living crises forced have European governments to resort to contingency measures.

