WATCH: President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Gazprom: Gas Pumping From Underground Facilities in Europe Sets Historic Record on Dec 13
The company added that the maximum numbers were recorded in Germany (250.1 million cubic meters) and France (117.6 million cubic meters), which are among the five largest European gas storage countries, as well as in the Czech Republic (36.5 million cubic meters).Europe began moving away from Russian energy supplies after the beginning of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The situation deteriorated even further after a sabotage against the Nord Stream pipeline.As a result of the sanctions imposed by the US, Britain, and the European Union, energy prices skyrocketed. Rising inflation and cost-of-living crises forced have European governments to resort to contingency measures.
Gazprom: Gas Pumping From Underground Facilities in Europe Sets Historic Record on Dec 13

