https://sputniknews.com/20221215/dr-congo-invites-russian-companies-to-develop-gas--oil-fields-1105492405.html

DR Congo Invites Russian Companies to Develop Gas & Oil Fields

DR Congo Invites Russian Companies to Develop Gas & Oil Fields

This article is about prospects of cooperation between Russia and the DRC in energy sector, as the country invites Russian companies to develop its gas and oil fields, build infrastructure.

2022-12-15T14:39+0000

2022-12-15T14:39+0000

2022-12-15T14:39+0000

africa

central africa

democratic republic of the congo

drc

oil

crude oil

gas

gas supplies

russia

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105492255_0:126:2997:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_4543ae3bd67ab38e8dedf40a966e384c.jpg

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) welcomes the possible participation of Russian companies in the development of gas and oil fields in the country, said Joseph Kindundu Mukombo, adviser for economic affairs and communications at the DRC Embassy in Russia.According to him, Kinshasa hopes cooperation with Russia will eventually lead to the DRC exporting its gas and oil to other countries. However, he underlined that this requires infrastructure development, with which Russia could also help by providing investments and technical assistance.Mukombo explained that the DRC wants experts in the oil and gas sectors who have expertise in transporting energy carriers, to provide assistance, as the country has “limited access” to the sea, while gas fields are located in the center of the continent.He added that apart from the gas transportation infrastructure, the Central African country also needs gas storage facilities.Earlier, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador at large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that energy security will be raised at the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July 2023. According to him, the summit is expected to give a new impetus to Russian-African cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy, science, investment and trade.

https://sputniknews.com/20221108/russia-africa-can-have-common-agenda-in-opec-gas-exporting-countries-forum-moscow-says-1103894081.html

africa

central africa

democratic republic of the congo

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

drc, russia, oil and gas reserves, infrastructure, cooperation, investment, second russia-africa summit, congo