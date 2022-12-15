International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/donetsks-mayor-says-thursdays-attack-on-city-center-was-most-massive-strike-since-2014-1105473838.html
Donetsk's Mayor Says Thursday's Attack on City Center Most Massive Strike Since 2014
Donetsk's Mayor Says Thursday's Attack on City Center Most Massive Strike Since 2014
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor of the city of Donetsk, said on Thursday that the recent shelling of the city by the Ukrainian military was the... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T05:02+0000
2022-12-15T05:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
shelling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8f5a952dc604818021a0c666bdd1573.jpg
Earlier on Thursday, the Donetsk People's Republic's representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that the Ukrainian military fired 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts of Donetsk. "Another war crime was committed this morning by Ukrainian fascists. Today, at exactly 7:00 a.m. [04:00 GMT], they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive strike since 2014," Kulemzin said on Telegram. Information about casualties and injuries is being clarified, the mayor said. He added that several rockets directly hit multi-story apartment buildings in the city, with some of them being caught on fire.
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a65558ddc044189f4ad7a4239b3f11c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shelling of donetsk, russian operation in ukraine, ukrainian forces attack donetsk, grad rocket launcher, donetsk civilians
shelling of donetsk, russian operation in ukraine, ukrainian forces attack donetsk, grad rocket launcher, donetsk civilians

Donetsk's Mayor Says Thursday's Attack on City Center Most Massive Strike Since 2014

05:02 GMT 15.12.2022 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 15.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the mediabankAn employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR near a residential building that burned down as a result of shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR near a residential building that burned down as a result of shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor of the city of Donetsk, said on Thursday that the recent shelling of the city by the Ukrainian military was the most massive strike since 2014.
Earlier on Thursday, the Donetsk People's Republic's representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that the Ukrainian military fired 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts of Donetsk.
"Another war crime was committed this morning by Ukrainian fascists. Today, at exactly 7:00 a.m. [04:00 GMT], they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive strike since 2014," Kulemzin said on Telegram.
Information about casualties and injuries is being clarified, the mayor said.
He added that several rockets directly hit multi-story apartment buildings in the city, with some of them being caught on fire.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала