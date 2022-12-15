https://sputniknews.com/20221215/china-develops-short-range-missiles-able-to-hit-taiwans-critical-infrastructure-reports-suggest-1105492657.html

China Develops Short-Range Missiles Able to Hit Taiwan's Critical Infrastructure, Reports Suggest

China Develops Short-Range Missiles Able to Hit Taiwan's Critical Infrastructure, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has developed a series of short-range precision missiles and multiple launch rocket systems able to hit Taiwan's military and... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

The circular error for the missiles' strikes does not exceed 1 meter (3.3 feet), the source reportedly added. Meanwhile, Andrei Chang, editor-in-chief of Canadian magazine Kanwa Asian Defence, told the media outlet that short-range missiles developed by Beijing were capable of hitting any fortified air base. China's missile build-up has reportedly prompted Taiwan to build 36 new hangars at its aircraft base located in the municipality of Taichung, which is expected to further strain relations between the parties. Tensions between mainland China on the one hand, and Taiwan and countries boosting cooperation with the island on the other hand, escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and held large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

