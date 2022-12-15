International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/bank-of-england-raises-uk-interest-rate-to-highest-level-in-14-years-1105491020.html
Bank of England Raises UK Interest Rate to Highest Level in 14 Years
Bank of England Raises UK Interest Rate to Highest Level in 14 Years
The UK's central bank, which sets the base lending rate independently of the elected government, had already made increases of half a per cent in September... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T15:25+0000
2022-12-15T15:25+0000
economy
bank of england
uk
britain
great britain
interest rate
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103684741_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d1da0b75368fc66caf9d07e0aa5d4ffb.jpg
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3.5 per cent in its latest bid to tackle rampant inflation.The latest rise of half a percentage point by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) takes the lending rate to the highest level in 14 years.The decision came a day after the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation, fuelled by sanctions on Russia over its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine, had fallen only slightly from 11.1 per cent in October to 10.7 per cent ion November.Fuel prices, which have been driving overall inflation, where up 17.2 per cent on November 2021, down from the 22.2 per cent year-on-year rise recorded in October.The 'Old Lady of Threadneedle Street' had already raised the rate by half a point in September, then by three-quarters of a per cent in November. Those hikes will see mortgage-holders not on fixed-rate deals paying significantly more each month to keep their homes.Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said inflation was a global problem — and implied striking nurses and other workers could make it worse through their demands that pay deals keep up."I know this is tough for people right now, but it is vital that we stick to our plan, working in lockstep with the Bank of England as they take action to return inflation to target," Hunt said.But Hunt's opposition Labour Party counterpart Rachel Reeves said the bank's increase showed the government had lost control of the economy, and that the ruling Conservatives were "harming growth, and leaving millions of working people paying a Tory mortgage penalty for years to come."However, Labour supports the sanctions on Russia, along with supplying arms to Kiev to prolong the conflict in hope of a Ukrainian victory.Former Labour chancellor, and later prime minister, Gordon Brown handed power over interest rates from Downing Street to the Bank of England in 1997, the year the party returned from two decades in opposition.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/bank-of-england-forecasts-uk-gdp-decline-at-05-in-q3-says-economy-in-recession-1103682425.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103684741_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf58a7802ff06ccd0faf6ae6aab4b0a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, inflation, city of london, economy, business, bank of england, inflation, interest rate, jeremy hunt
uk, inflation, city of london, economy, business, bank of england, inflation, interest rate, jeremy hunt

Bank of England Raises UK Interest Rate to Highest Level in 14 Years

15:25 GMT 15.12.2022
© ISABEL INFANTESThe Bank of England, Britain's central bank, is pictured in the City of London on November 2, 2022.
The Bank of England, Britain's central bank, is pictured in the City of London on November 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
© ISABEL INFANTES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The UK's central bank, which sets the base lending rate independently of the elected government, had already made increases of half a per cent in September this year and three-quarters of a point in November, while warning of a looming recession.
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3.5 per cent in its latest bid to tackle rampant inflation.
The latest rise of half a percentage point by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) takes the lending rate to the highest level in 14 years.
The decision came a day after the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation, fuelled by sanctions on Russia over its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine, had fallen only slightly from 11.1 per cent in October to 10.7 per cent ion November.
Fuel prices, which have been driving overall inflation, where up 17.2 per cent on November 2021, down from the 22.2 per cent year-on-year rise recorded in October.
The 'Old Lady of Threadneedle Street' had already raised the rate by half a point in September, then by three-quarters of a per cent in November. Those hikes will see mortgage-holders not on fixed-rate deals paying significantly more each month to keep their homes.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said inflation was a global problem — and implied striking nurses and other workers could make it worse through their demands that pay deals keep up.
"I know this is tough for people right now, but it is vital that we stick to our plan, working in lockstep with the Bank of England as they take action to return inflation to target," Hunt said.
"The sooner we grip inflation the better. Any action which risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, stunting any prospect of economic recovery," the chancellor added.
London Stock Exchange Tower and the Bank of England to the left - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
Economy
Bank of England Forecasts UK GDP Decline at 0.5% in Q3, Says Economy in Recession
3 November, 12:39 GMT
But Hunt's opposition Labour Party counterpart Rachel Reeves said the bank's increase showed the government had lost control of the economy, and that the ruling Conservatives were "harming growth, and leaving millions of working people paying a Tory mortgage penalty for years to come."
However, Labour supports the sanctions on Russia, along with supplying arms to Kiev to prolong the conflict in hope of a Ukrainian victory.
Former Labour chancellor, and later prime minister, Gordon Brown handed power over interest rates from Downing Street to the Bank of England in 1997, the year the party returned from two decades in opposition.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала