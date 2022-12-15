https://sputniknews.com/20221215/algerias-gas-exports-hit-record-56bln-cubic-meters-year-to-date-1105492959.html

Algeria's Gas Exports Hit Record 56Bln Cubic Meters Year to Date

Algeria's gas exports this year have reached an all-time high of 56 billion cubic meters (bcm), Algerian Energy Ministry's Forecasting Department Head Miloud Medjelled said on Thursday.

"Algeria has achieved a record in terms of gas supply growth, exports this year reached 56 billion cubic meters, the figure will grow," Medjelled told Algerian Channel TV1. Medjelled noted that gas consumption in the country is increasing annually by 3-4%. In March, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country produces 102 bcm of gas, of which half goes to domestic consumption. Tebboune noted that Algeria aims to export 100 bcm of gas in 2023. Algeria is among the top ten gas producers in the world. Its state oil company Sonatrach produces, refines, transports and sells petroleum products, and is the largest company, not only in Algeria, but also across the African continent.

