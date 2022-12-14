https://sputniknews.com/20221214/you-think-i-dont-know-how-f-old-i-am-biden-has-reportedly-grown-tired-of-the-age-question-1105436010.html

‘You Think I Don’t Know How F****** Old I Am?’: Biden Has Reportedly Grown Tired of the Age Question

Biden, who turned 80 years-old last month, is the oldest commander-in-chief the United States has ever had, and is the only president who has reached his 80s... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden will be 86 years-old by the end of his second term, if he decides to run that is—but according to Joe, he doesn’t want to hear about his f****** age. And according to an American news outlet, Biden is tired of hearing about the subject in the media.But polls still suggest the president’s age and health is a concern for most voters. His consistent gaffes in the media---with the most recent involving the president seemingly forgetting about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) during a White House event.And a survey published in October by the Issues & Insights/TIPP showed that 64% of Americans (a 5% increase from August) were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about their president's mental well-being. Despite acknowledging in an interview that “it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age,” Biden has rejected concerns about the subject, saying he doesn’t “feel” 80 years-old. When asked about running for reelection, supporters of the Democratic Party leader argue he is the only candidate who can “beat Trump.”While former President Donald Trump has launched his 2024 White House bid, Biden has declined to comment on whether or not he will seek reelection. But polls show that if Biden were to announce his candidacy, Trump would be running at 40% compared to Biden’s 47%. However, the same poll found that were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to run he would top Biden 47% to 43%.DeSantis has not announced any intentions to run for president in 2024.On Tuesday, Biden signed into law a bipartisan bill that will codify same-sex and interracial marriages, which 68% of Americans support in today’s polls. The bill, however, does not guarantee couples the right to marry: it only makes it so that states have to recognize same-sex marriages across state lines and gives same-sex couple the same federal benefits as any other type of married couple. And while the bill will attempt to uphold Supreme Court decisions, such as the Obergefell case, it will not prevent the Supreme Court from overturning the decision or from allowing certain states to make same-sex marriage illegal.

