https://sputniknews.com/20221214/us-planning-to-sanction-over-30-chinese-chip-manufacturers-reports-say-1105444943.html

US Planning to Sanction Over 30 Chinese Chip Manufacturers, Reports Say

US Planning to Sanction Over 30 Chinese Chip Manufacturers, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US government is planning to impose restrictions against over 30 Chinese companies this week, including the Yangtze Memory Technologies... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T09:36+0000

2022-12-14T09:36+0000

2022-12-14T09:55+0000

chip

us

china

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/94/1079829497_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fae2e4fbac47f544835c3e343074a911.jpg

The sanctioned Chinese companies would be able to buy US-manufactured components only after they get a special export license from the US Department of Commerce, the report said.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US government "politicized and weaponized economic cooperation," as quoted in the report.On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing had launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the US over its chip export control measures.In October, the US Department of Commerce announced that Washington had limited supplies to 28 Chinese companies, aiming at restricting exports of supercomputers and semiconductors.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, sanction, chinese chip manufacturers