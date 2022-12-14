International
Ten European Parliament Offices Sealed Off Amid Bribery Scandal Investigation, Reports Say
Ten European Parliament Offices Sealed Off Amid Bribery Scandal Investigation, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several European Parliament (EP) offices have been sealed in Strasbourg by the EP's security services amid a corruption scandal
