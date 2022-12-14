International
WATCH LIVE: Football Fans Gather at Al Bayt Stadium for Morocco v France Semi-Final World Cup Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/switzerland-launches-website-for-real-time-energy-supply-monitoring-1105463936.html
Switzerland Launches Website for Real-Time Energy Supply Monitoring
Switzerland Launches Website for Real-Time Energy Supply Monitoring
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Swiss government has launched the website energiedashboard.admin.ch to track the country's energy consumption and production as well as... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T17:06+0000
2022-12-14T17:06+0000
energy crisis in europe
european union (eu)
energy crisis
energy supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093234411_94:231:1106:800_1920x0_80_0_0_8e4f71a3e29023fcffc20c1369fc1ac7.jpg
"The Federal Office of Energy today published a dashboard including key indicators of the current state of Switzerland's energy supply," the council said in a statement. The authorities noted that data representing electricity and gas consumption or local production and imports will be continuously updated. In November, Swiss authorities unveiled a plan to save electricity depending on the level of threat of shortages. Among the proposed measures are limiting the temperature of water in the washing machine to 40 degrees Celsius, as well as reducing to 100 kilometers per hour the allowed speed on highways. Western countries increased sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of its special operation in Ukraine. Supply chain disruptions have driven up fuel and food prices across the EU, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/winter-is-coming-cold-weather-finally-hits-europe-amidst-energy-crisis--1105300834.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093234411_69:0:1136:800_1920x0_80_0_0_ad457d9c2f2b13623973f947862afe31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy crisis in europe, european union, energy supplies, switzerland energy crisis, energy crisis in switzerland, electricity supplies
energy crisis in europe, european union, energy supplies, switzerland energy crisis, energy crisis in switzerland, electricity supplies

Switzerland Launches Website for Real-Time Energy Supply Monitoring

17:06 GMT 14.12.2022
CC0 / / Computer night
Computer night - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Swiss government has launched the website energiedashboard.admin.ch to track the country's energy consumption and production as well as imports in real time, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.
"The Federal Office of Energy today published a dashboard including key indicators of the current state of Switzerland's energy supply," the council said in a statement.
The authorities noted that data representing electricity and gas consumption or local production and imports will be continuously updated.
"Currently, it covers the electricity and gas sectors. Additional energy agents and other types of information are being considered," the statement added.
A man rides a bicycle as the park is snow covered on December 8, 2022 in Riga, Latvia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Winter Is Coming: Cold Weather Finally Hits Europe Amidst Energy Crisis
10 December, 12:37 GMT
In November, Swiss authorities unveiled a plan to save electricity depending on the level of threat of shortages. Among the proposed measures are limiting the temperature of water in the washing machine to 40 degrees Celsius, as well as reducing to 100 kilometers per hour the allowed speed on highways.
Western countries increased sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of its special operation in Ukraine. Supply chain disruptions have driven up fuel and food prices across the EU, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала