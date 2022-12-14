Russia's Kaliningrad Trying to Get Transit Quotas Through Lithuania Canceled: Governor

https://sputniknews.com/20221214/russias-kaliningrad-trying-to-get-transit-quotas-through-lithuania-canceled-governor-1105446816.html

"We are trying to get this quota regime for sanctioned products canceled," the governor said, adding that "talks are very difficult. There is constant manipulation of numbers and facts on the other side. They say: you do not choose these quotas, so you are fine. And, for some reason, they do not take into account that we have selected the quotas for certain goods long ago. This is pure manipulation."The governor said that many region's shipping companies are afraid to send cargo by rail because of Lithuania's "unpredictable behavior" and instead use maritime shipping.He added that the authorities remain concerned that Lithuania could completely ban the transit of goods to the region.The governor said that the Kaliningrad authorities are calculating the damage done by Lithuania's restrictions on transit to request investigations from international institutions, including the World Trade Organization (WTO).He added that there is no preliminary assessment of the damage yet.From June 18, Lithuania banned the transportation of goods to the Kaliningrad Region that fell under the sanctions of the European Union, including building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar, and other categories, which account for about 50% of the total traffic volume. The Lithuanian authorities said they were simply complying with EU sanctions.The European Commission later explained that transit to Kaliningrad by road remains banned, and transit by rail is possible with proper control. At the same time, quotas for the transportation of sanctioned goods by rail were introduced, with the volume of shipped goods not exceeding the average cargo traffic for the past three years.

