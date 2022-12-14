https://sputniknews.com/20221214/russia-will-file-claim-for-damages-to-wto-after-lithuania-bans-transit-kremlin-1105447511.html

Russia Will File Claim for Damages to WTO After Lithuania Bans Transit: Kremlin

Russia Will File Claim for Damages to WTO After Lithuania Bans Transit: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary to carefully work out with lawyers the issue of filing a claim for damages with the WTO by Russia and its Kaliningrad Region... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T10:46+0000

2022-12-14T10:46+0000

2022-12-14T10:46+0000

russia

world trade organization (wto)

russia

lithuania

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103846/16/1038461656_0:204:3902:2399_1920x0_80_0_0_b7a5185045475352ffeaf1447eb9598e.jpg

"As for Kaliningrad, of course, there is a special attitude, because the region has a rather special position due to its geographical location. As for the judicial prospects, of course, it will first have to be analyzed very carefully, worked out from the point of view of lawyers, legal experts in order to plan possible steps in the best way," Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the governor of the region, Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik that the Kaliningrad authorities are calculating the damage from transit restrictions imposed by Lithuania to file a claim under the WTO.From June 18, Lithuania banned the transportation of goods to the Kaliningrad Region that fell under the sanctions of the European Union, including building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar, and other categories, which account for about 50% of the total traffic volume. The Lithuanian authorities said they were simply complying with EU sanctions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/russias-ouster-from-wto-would-jeopardize-west--global-souths-development-scholars-warn-1099830007.html

russia

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, damages, wto, lithuania bans transit