Russia Will File Claim for Damages to WTO After Lithuania Bans Transit: Kremlin
Russia Will File Claim for Damages to WTO After Lithuania Bans Transit: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary to carefully work out with lawyers the issue of filing a claim for damages with the WTO by Russia and its Kaliningrad Region... 14.12.2022
"As for Kaliningrad, of course, there is a special attitude, because the region has a rather special position due to its geographical location. As for the judicial prospects, of course, it will first have to be analyzed very carefully, worked out from the point of view of lawyers, legal experts in order to plan possible steps in the best way," Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the governor of the region, Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik that the Kaliningrad authorities are calculating the damage from transit restrictions imposed by Lithuania to file a claim under the WTO.From June 18, Lithuania banned the transportation of goods to the Kaliningrad Region that fell under the sanctions of the European Union, including building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar, and other categories, which account for about 50% of the total traffic volume. The Lithuanian authorities said they were simply complying with EU sanctions.
10:46 GMT 14.12.2022
A label indicating the seats for the Russian delegation is seen prior to the start of a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting that gave its second and final approval for Russia's membership in the trade body after a record 18-year quest to join, on December 16, 2011 in Geneva
A label indicating the seats for the Russian delegation is seen prior to the start of a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting that gave its second and final approval for Russia's membership in the trade body after a record 18-year quest to join, on December 16, 2011 in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / FABRICE COFFRINI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary to carefully work out with lawyers the issue of filing a claim for damages with the WTO by Russia and its Kaliningrad Region after the ban on transit through Lithuania, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"As for Kaliningrad, of course, there is a special attitude, because the region has a rather special position due to its geographical location. As for the judicial prospects, of course, it will first have to be analyzed very carefully, worked out from the point of view of lawyers, legal experts in order to plan possible steps in the best way," Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, the governor of the region, Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik that the Kaliningrad authorities are calculating the damage from transit restrictions imposed by Lithuania to file a claim under the WTO.
World Trade Organization (WTO) logo at the entrance of the WTO headquarters in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Russia's Ouster From WTO Would Jeopardize West & Global South's Development, Scholars Warn
22 August, 05:00 GMT
From June 18, Lithuania banned the transportation of goods to the Kaliningrad Region that fell under the sanctions of the European Union, including building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar, and other categories, which account for about 50% of the total traffic volume. The Lithuanian authorities said they were simply complying with EU sanctions.
