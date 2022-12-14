https://sputniknews.com/20221214/protests-in-support-of-pedro-castillo-met-with-repression-1105432107.html

Protests in Support of Pedro Castillo Met With Repression

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss the passage of the so-called defense bill in the House of Representatives and the corporate media’s obfuscation of what the bill is by focusing on its repeal of vaccine mandates in the military, the obscene amounts of money going into death and destruction instead of funding the needs of working and poor people, and the bill’s inclusion of more money for Ukraine as the conflict continues to escalate and peace continues to be demonized.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Peruvian political analyst Francesca Emanuele to discuss the situation in Peru which removed Pedro Castillo from the presidency and the repression of protests in support of the ousted president, and the nature of Peru’s constitution as a line of defense for corporations and the ruling class against popular demands.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss how big tech companies fueled the rise of the Department of Homeland Security and pushed surveillance infrastructure and technology onto communities, why tech companies are resisting an effort to enhance cybersecurity, and why users of the popular image generation app Lensa should be cautious about using the app and what they put into it.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the US-Africa Leaders Summit and the importance of responding to it with pan-African solidarity, a new report detailing that 300 members of the Oathkeepers have worked for the Department of Homeland Security and the history of connections between law enforcement and white supremacist organizations, and Elon Musk getting booed off of stage at a Dave Chapelle performance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

