Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator
Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has seen a rise in demand for gas by nearly one-third because of cold temperatures, which are forcing the country to tap into... 14.12.2022
"The gas consumption in the Netherlands has increased by 30% since the beginning of December," the operator told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.In mid-October, the Netherlands filled its UGS by over 93%, but the level dropped by more than 10% in December, according to Gasunie.In October, the Dutch government announced 23.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) would be spent to compensate for the rise in gas and electricity tariffs. Another 3 billion euros was allocated to fund small- and medium-sized businesses. The cabinet also introduced final consumer price ceiling for gas and electricity, amounting to 1.45 euro for 1 cubic meter and 0.4 euro for 1 kWh.
Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator

12:44 GMT 14.12.2022
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has seen a rise in demand for gas by nearly one-third because of cold temperatures, which are forcing the country to tap into its gas reserves from underground storage facilities (UGS), Dutch gas network operator Gasunie said on Wednesday.
"The gas consumption in the Netherlands has increased by 30% since the beginning of December," the operator told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.
In mid-October, the Netherlands filled its UGS by over 93%, but the level dropped by more than 10% in December, according to Gasunie.
In October, the Dutch government announced 23.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) would be spent to compensate for the rise in gas and electricity tariffs. Another 3 billion euros was allocated to fund small- and medium-sized businesses. The cabinet also introduced final consumer price ceiling for gas and electricity, amounting to 1.45 euro for 1 cubic meter and 0.4 euro for 1 kWh.
