https://sputniknews.com/20221214/netherlands-taps-gas-reserve-as-demand-rises-by-30-amid-december-cold-operator-1105454831.html
Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator
Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has seen a rise in demand for gas by nearly one-third because of cold temperatures, which are forcing the country to tap into... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T12:44+0000
2022-12-14T12:44+0000
2022-12-14T12:44+0000
economy
netherlands
gas
gas storage facility
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103376/97/1033769764_0:419:3049:2134_1920x0_80_0_0_fe71f911830ae801d89c045a7ae586d4.jpg
"The gas consumption in the Netherlands has increased by 30% since the beginning of December," the operator told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.In mid-October, the Netherlands filled its UGS by over 93%, but the level dropped by more than 10% in December, according to Gasunie.In October, the Dutch government announced 23.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) would be spent to compensate for the rise in gas and electricity tariffs. Another 3 billion euros was allocated to fund small- and medium-sized businesses. The cabinet also introduced final consumer price ceiling for gas and electricity, amounting to 1.45 euro for 1 cubic meter and 0.4 euro for 1 kWh.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/prodigal-son-why-eu-cant-help-turning-to-russias-gas-next-winter-1105425329.html
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103376/97/1033769764_0:133:3049:2419_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd472626e7b7dbe5b5c38ace0466950.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
netherlands, gas reserve, demand rises, cold
netherlands, gas reserve, demand rises, cold
Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has seen a rise in demand for gas by nearly one-third because of cold temperatures, which are forcing the country to tap into its gas reserves from underground storage facilities (UGS), Dutch gas network operator Gasunie said on Wednesday.
"The gas consumption in the Netherlands has increased by 30% since the beginning of December," the operator told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.
In mid-October, the Netherlands filled its UGS by over 93%, but the level dropped by more than 10% in December, according to Gasunie.
In October, the Dutch government announced 23.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) would be spent to compensate for the rise in gas and electricity tariffs. Another 3 billion euros was allocated to fund small- and medium-sized businesses. The cabinet also introduced final consumer price ceiling for gas
and electricity, amounting to 1.45 euro for 1 cubic meter and 0.4 euro for 1 kWh.