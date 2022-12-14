https://sputniknews.com/20221214/netherlands-taps-gas-reserve-as-demand-rises-by-30-amid-december-cold-operator-1105454831.html

Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator

Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold: Operator

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has seen a rise in demand for gas by nearly one-third because of cold temperatures, which are forcing the country to tap into... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T12:44+0000

2022-12-14T12:44+0000

2022-12-14T12:44+0000

economy

netherlands

gas

gas storage facility

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103376/97/1033769764_0:419:3049:2134_1920x0_80_0_0_fe71f911830ae801d89c045a7ae586d4.jpg

"The gas consumption in the Netherlands has increased by 30% since the beginning of December," the operator told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.In mid-October, the Netherlands filled its UGS by over 93%, but the level dropped by more than 10% in December, according to Gasunie.In October, the Dutch government announced 23.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) would be spent to compensate for the rise in gas and electricity tariffs. Another 3 billion euros was allocated to fund small- and medium-sized businesses. The cabinet also introduced final consumer price ceiling for gas and electricity, amounting to 1.45 euro for 1 cubic meter and 0.4 euro for 1 kWh.

https://sputniknews.com/20221213/prodigal-son-why-eu-cant-help-turning-to-russias-gas-next-winter-1105425329.html

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netherlands, gas reserve, demand rises, cold