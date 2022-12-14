https://sputniknews.com/20221214/in-fresh-swing-at-trump-mcconnell-bemoans-candidate-quality-issue-behind-mediocre-midterm-success-1105463661.html

In Fresh Swing at Trump, McConnell Bemoans ‘Candidate Quality’ Issue Behind Mediocre Midterm Success

In Fresh Swing at Trump, McConnell Bemoans ‘Candidate Quality’ Issue Behind Mediocre Midterm Success

Amid poor election performance by his chosen candidates, a wave of lawsuits and controversies, and venomous infighting with other GOP figures, former US... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T17:34+0000

2022-12-14T17:34+0000

2022-12-14T17:34+0000

americas

us

mitch mcconnell

donald trump

midterm elections 2022

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/01/1081628696_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fea22bdff5dccb8def98bba6552d6c77.jpg

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) renewed his attacks on former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, blaming him for the party’s mediocre electoral success in the November 2022 midterms.Brooks, who helped found the right-wing Freedom Caucus, was once a fierce Trump backer and one of the speakers at Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021, which immediately preceded the US Capitol breach. Ironically, after winning Trump’s endorsement, Brooks claimed the former president had asked him to “immediately remove” US President Joe Biden from the White House, return Trump to power, and hold a new special election. Trump then pulled his endorsement, and Brooks became a vocal opponent.McConnell said on Tuesday that the GOP had to “relearn one more time - you have to have quality candidates to win competitive Senate races,” recalling several past elections in which that lesson had been hard-learned.McConnell has long been a Trump adversary, drawing the then-president’s ire by opposing his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Biden. McConnell later condemned the January 6 insurrection, laid the responsibility for the violence at Trump’s feet, and supported his impeachment, although he ultimately voted for Trump’s acquittal, because he said the trial had become political by being held after Trump had left office.The newest poll, published by Suffolk University and USA Today on Wednesday, showed 56% of polled Republican voters said they’d prefer DeSantis to Trump in 2024. Of all registered voters surveyed, 60% said they didn’t want to see Trump or Biden run in 2024.Of the three, only Trump has publicly announced a bid for the presidency in 2024. DeSantis has remained mum on the idea, and while Biden has spoken of a 2024 run and recently joined a toast to such an effort, he has yet to formally open a campaign.

https://sputniknews.com/20221110/drag-on-our-ticket-ex-rep-paul-ryan-disses-trump-after-midterm-red-wave-fails-to-materialize-1103995806.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, mitch mcconnell, donald trump, midterm elections 2022, gop