French Prosecution Reportedly Asks to Sentence Ex-President Sarkozy to 3 Years Probation

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Prosecutor General's Office has demanded former French President Nicolas Sarkozy receive three years of suspended prison sentence in... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

The appeal process in the "wiretapping case" began in Paris on December 5. Apart from the ex-president, other defendants, Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog and former high-ranking official of the Court of Cassation Gilbert Azibert, also filed an appeal, Agence France-Presse reported.The prosecutor's office reportedly asked the Paris Court of Appeal to sentence Sarkozy and the other two defendants to the same term — three years of probation.The trial is expected to last until December 16.In March 2021, the Paris Court made a ruling in the "wiretapping case," finding Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentencing him to three years in prison, two of which were suspended. Herzog and Azibert were also found guilty of corruption.According to the prosecution, Sarkozy, through his lawyer, promised Azibert to help him get a job in Monaco in exchange for confidential information about the investigation into the illegal financing of his election campaign by the French house of L'Oreal. The investigation referred to the numerous seized phone conversation recordings at its disposal.As part of the investigation, investigators began wiretapping Sarkozy's phone conversations in September 2013. In early 2014, they discovered that the politician had been communicating with his lawyer Herzog on cell phones registered under false names. The court determined the existence of a "corruption pact" between Sarkozy, Herzog and Aziber.

