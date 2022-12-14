International
WATCH LIVE: FIFA World Cup Fans Gather in Paris for Semi-Final Between France and Morocco
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Sputnik comes live as fans gather in a Paris bar to watch France's semi-final World Cup match against Morocco.Earlier, defending champions France were the last team to move to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, having beaten England in the quarter-finals. On 10 December, Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals, becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
2022
fifa world cup, fans, paris, france, morocco, semi-final match
fifa world cup, fans, paris, france, morocco, semi-final match

18:37 GMT 14.12.2022 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 14.12.2022)
