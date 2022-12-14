https://sputniknews.com/20221214/fifa-world-cup-fans-gather-in-paris-for-semi-final-between-france-and-morocco-1105439776.html
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as fans gather in a Paris bar to watch France's semi-final World Cup match against Morocco.Earlier, defending champions France were the last team to move to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, having beaten England in the quarter-finals. On 10 December, Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals, becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
FIFA World Cup Fans Gather in Paris for Semi-Final Between France and Morocco
18:37 GMT 14.12.2022 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 14.12.2022)
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.
Sputnik comes live as fans gather in a Paris bar to watch France's semi-final World Cup match against Morocco.
Earlier, defending champions France were the last team to move to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, having beaten England in the quarter-finals. On 10 December, Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals, becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!