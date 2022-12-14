https://sputniknews.com/20221214/china-committed-to-developing-strategic-partnership-with-iran-vice-premier-1105446635.html

China Committed to Developing Strategic Partnership With Iran: Vice Premier

China Committed to Developing Strategic Partnership With Iran: Vice Premier

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's determination to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran is unwavering, Chinese Vice Prime Minister Hu Chunhua said... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T10:15+0000

2022-12-14T10:15+0000

2022-12-14T10:15+0000

world

china

iran

partnership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100880940_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_e01a6e8ef2c9adecd3e99f5da6dd77ea.jpg

The meeting took place on Tuesday, amid Iran's concerns over a recent Chinese-UAE statement containing declarations about Tehran's nuclear program and challenging its sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands. The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.Hu added that China firmly supported Iran in resisting external interference, protecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity.The controversial statement was released during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United Arab Emirates for the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.Last week, Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia and took part in the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. The joint statement made at the end of the summit contained sections on Iran's nuclear deal and three islands in the Persian Gulf - Abu Musa, the Greater, and the Lesser Tunb - whose territorial affiliation is disputed by the UAE.On December 10, the Chinese Ambassador to Iran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he was communicated Iran's disagreement with the joint statement.The disputed islands — Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb — have been controlled both by Arab tribes and the Persian Empire at different periods. Though the UAE claims sovereignty over the islands, all three territories have been de facto controlled by Iran for over 50 years. In 1980, the UAE took its claim to the United Nations, but it was rejected by the UN Security Council, and the case was closed.

https://sputniknews.com/20221209/xis-visit-to-saudi-arabia-riyadh--beijing-consider-creating-china-gulf-free-trade-zone-1105275485.html

china

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, developing strategic partnership, iran, vice premier